Shipbuilding Industry Outlook & Projections to 2024 - Increasing Seaborne Trade & Economic Growth, Rising Energy Consumption, Demand of Eco-Friendly Ships & Shipping Services

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shipbuilding Market: Analysis By Ship Type (Tankers, Containers, Leisure and Luxury, Others), Application Type, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Shipbuilding Market was valued at USD 256.05 billion in the year 2018.

The global shipbuilding market is expected to grow in future due to increasing seaborne trade and economic growth, rising energy consumption, demand of eco-friendly ships and shipping services. Key trends of this market include significant consumption of steel, average age of global fleet, advancements in container shipping and rising demand for LNG fuelled engine.

The shipbuilding market is expected to grow at a slow but steady pace during the forecast period. Use of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, are the key drivers of the shipbuilding market across the globe. Additionally, adoption of robotic technologies is likely to supplement the shipbuilding market in the near future.

Among the application segment in the Shipbuilding market (Defense, Transportation, Leisure & Luxury and Others), Transportation holds the major share. Moreover, rising global tensions, territorial expansionism, rise of non-state actor-led conflicts, and the associated displacement of population have fueled expansion of naval deployments, which is propelling the market for shipbuilding in defense sector.

Shipbuilding production in terms of CGT is strongly concentrated in the three East Asian economies namely China, Korea and Japan which is propelling the market growth in APAC region. Also, the factors that are expected to fuel growth of the ship building market in the American region are increasing seaborne trade, increasing compliance with maritime safety norms, along with the growth in maritime tourism.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Shipbuilding Market by Value, Orderbook and Deliveries.

The report analyses the Shipbuilding Market by Ship type (Ship Tankers, Ship Containers, Ship Bulker, Others).

The report assesses the Shipbuilding market by its application (Defense, Transportation, Leisure & Luxury, Others).

The Global Ship Building Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia-Pacific , MEA) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Germany , Italy , United Kingdom , China , Japan , South Korea ).

, , MEA) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, ship Type and application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd, Samsung Heavy Industries, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Fincantieri, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, The United Shipbuilding Corporation

The report presents the analysis of Shipbuilding market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Establishing a Technology-Oriented Management System

2.2 Cost Reduction Through Strategic Purchasing



3. Ship Building: Product Overview



4. Global Shipbuilding Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, by Value, Year 2014-2018

4.2 Market Size, by Value, Year 2019-2024

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Shipbuilding Market Segmentation, by Ship Type

5.1 Global Ship Building Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Shipbuilding Market: By Ship Type (2018 & 2024)

5.3 By Ship Tankers - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

5.4 By Ship Containers - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

5.5 By Ship Bulkers - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

5.6 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)



6. Global Shipbuilding Market Segmentation, by Application

6.1 Global Ship Building Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Shipbuilding Market: By Application (2018 & 2024)

6.3 By Defence - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

6.4 By Transportation - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

6.5 By Leisure & Luxury - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

6.6 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)



7. Global Shipbuilding Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Shipbuilding Market: By Region (2018 & 2024)



8. Americas Shipbuilding Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Shipbuilding Market: An Analysis



10. Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding Market: An Analysis



11. Middle East & Africa Shipbuilding Market: An Analysis



12. Global Shipbuilding Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Shipbuilding Market Drivers

12.2 Global Shipbuilding Market Restraints

12.3 Global Shipbuilding Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1.Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Shipbuilding Market - by Ship Type (Year 2024)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Shipbuilding Market - by Ship Type (Year 2024)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Shipbuilding Market - by Region (Year 2024)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis

14.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)

14.3 SWOT Analysis

14.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

15.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

15.3 Samsung Heavy Industries

15.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

15.5 China State Shipbuilding Corporation Ltd.

15.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

15.7 Fincantieri

15.8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

15.9 STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

15.10 The United Shipbuilding Corporation



