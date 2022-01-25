Shipbuilding Market to Reach $195.48 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 3.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Shipbuilding Market by Type (Oil Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo Ships, Container Ships, Passenger Ships and Others), and End Use (Transport and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global shipbuilding industry was pegged at $142.52 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $195.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for cargo transportation through ships, technological development in marine vessel engines, and gradual rise in international seaborne trade have boosted the growth of the global shipbuilding market. However, environmental concerns regarding marine vessels and fluctuating transportation & inventory costs hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in marine safety norms and trend of automation in marine transportation are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Download Report (219 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8876

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic and prolonged lockdown across several countries hampered the manufacturing sector. The shipbuilding companies suffered heavy losses during the first and second quarter of 2020, due to disrupted supply chains and production schedules.

The pandemic led to disruptions for shipyard operations such as development of new buildings and repair and conversion projects.

The bulk carriers segment dominated the market

By type, the bulk carriers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the general cargo ships segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8876

The military segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By end use, the military segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in investment and inclination toward the marine defense sector. However, the transport segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the market, due to rise in trading activities between different countries.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, due to cheaper wages, growing seaborne trade, and strong government backing. However, the market across Europe would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8876

Major market players

BAE Systems PLC

Fincantieri group

Damen Shipyards group

Huntington Ingalls industries

General Dynamics corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering

Samsuung Heavy Industries

Oshima Shipbuilding co. ltd

Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8876

Similar Reports We Have on Shipping Industry:

Ship Repair and Maintenance Service Market by Vessel (Gas Carriage, Oil & Chemical Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo, Container Ship and Passenger Ship) and Application (General Services, Dockage, Engine Parts, Electric Works and Auxiliary Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Connected Ship Market by Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, and Cargo), Application (Vessel Traffic Management (VTM), Fleet Operations, Fleet Health monitoring, and Others), Installation Type (Onboard, and Onshore), and Fit (Line fit, and Retrofit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Autonomous Ships Market by Level of Autonomy (Semi-autonomous and Fully-autonomous), Ship Type (Commercial, Passenger, and Defense), Component ( Hardware and Software) and Fuel Type (Carbon Neutral Fuels, LNG, Electric, and Heavy Fuel Oil/Marine Engine Fuel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Digital Shipyard Market by Shipyard Type (Military and Commercial), Digitalization Level (Partially Digital, Semi Digital and Fully Digital), Capacity (Small Shipyard, Medium Shipyard and Large Shipyard), Technology (Cloud Computing, Block Chain, Artificial Intelligence, Big, Data Analytics, Augmented & Virtual Reality and Others), and Process (Training & Simulation, Design & Engineering, Research & Development, Maintenance & Support and Manufacturing & Planning): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Electric Ships Market by Ship Type (Ship Type), Power Source (Fully Electric and Hybrid), Operation (Manned, Autonomous and Remotely-Driven), and End Use (Line-Fit and Retro-Fit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Ship Winch Market by Product Type (Electric Ship Winch and Hydraulic Ship Winch), End User (Commercial & Merchant Ship and Travel & Leisure Ship), and Application (Marine Engineering, Hoisting Freight, and Fishing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

SOURCE Allied Market Research