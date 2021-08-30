Shipbuilding Market to Record $ 13.24 Bn Incremental Growth| Top Vendors Include BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group NV, and Fincantieri Spa, Among Others | Analyzing Growth in Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry | Technavio

Access our detailed 120-page report on "Shipbuilding Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025": https://www.technavio.com/report/shipbuilding-market-industry-analysis

The shipbuilding market is attributed to increasing seaborne trading and rising energy consumption. This report has been curated considering various factors for forecast evaluation including the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior. As the impact of the pandemic unfolds, the report will offer pre-and post-COVID market estimates in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios.

Download COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report on Shipbuilding Market

Major Five Shipbuilding Companies:

BAE Systems Plc

Damen Shipyards Group NV

Fincantieri Spa

General Dynamics Corp.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Shipbuilding Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Defense - size and forecast 2020-2025

Shipbuilding Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

SOURCE Technavio