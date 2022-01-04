Ship.Cars and CarrierSoft Announce Partnership Integrating Popular Transport CRM MegaBee with Ship.Cars Platform

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship.Cars, a leading automotive transport technology company, today announced a partnership with CarrierSoft, an automotive transport software provider. CarrierSoft has integrated its Broker TMS platform, MegaBee, with Ship.Cars's Market, enabling brokers to post loads directly from MegaBee to the load board, providing thousands of new load opportunities for carriers and brokers to act on.

The new partnership creates a seamless flow for brokers to contract with the tens of thousands of auto carriers on the Ship.Cars platform. By leveraging the Ship.Cars suite of products, MegaBee users will now have access to new tools and customer features. These include the ability to negotiate on the platform and receive automated notifications for carrier offers and status updates on loads processed post dispatch.

CarrierSoft's broker customers benefit not only with greater access to carrier capacity, but also improved visibility. Customers will receive automated dispatch process updates and timely status emails with the Electronic Bill of Lading (eBOL) attached, providing greater accountability and insight into each shipment's condition throughout its journey.

"CarrierSoft's MegaBee platform is a popular choice for brokers in the industry and offers a powerful, but user-friendly CRM tool," says Eftim Eftimov, Vice President of Strategy at Ship.Cars. "Through this partnership, Ship.Cars increases load capacity on the digital marketplace where the MegaBee broker network can now directly post thousands of loads, greatly expanding their access to our vast network of carrier partners and improving their overall user experience."

In addition to granting access to thousands of carriers, Ship.Cars's features include tracking loads in real time, negotiating and confirming bookings online, instant dispatching and enhanced electronic proof of delivery – all without the need of phone calls.

To learn more about Ship.Cars, please visit Ship.Cars.

About CarrierSoft

CarrierSoft is the leading provider of customer management software for the auto transport industry. It offers software development and marketing solutions for vehicle shipping brokers and carriers. The company's auto transport software platform, MegaBee, provides a web-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution for the auto transport industry. MegaBee allows users to manage automated pricing, leads, quotes, and orders all from the same system. With more features than any other Auto Transport Software CRM solution, MegaBee stands out with its exemplary customer support and easy to use interface. For more information, visit www.carriersoft.com.

About Ship.Cars

Ship.Cars is an auto transport logistics technology company, providing a suite of software solutions to the car hauling industry, including LoadMate, Market Load Board and Carrier TMS. Ship.Cars's user-friendly and innovative products enable partners to grow their business by streamlining, automating and organizing auto transportation. The company's mission is to build a flexible, modular, integratable and scalable shipping platform that empowers carriers and drivers to move vehicles from shippers, auctions and dealerships.

Media Contact:

Tyler Bryant

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

(813) 951-4169

SOURCE Ship.Cars