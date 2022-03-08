Ship.Cars Launches LoadMate Pro To Offer Enhanced Inventory Management And Managed Service Integrations For High-Volume Shippers

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship.Cars , a leading automotive transport technology company, today announced the launch of LoadMate Pro, an enhanced version of the company's LoadMate platform.

LoadMate Pro centralizes all load management into a single, integrated platform for larger, wholesale shippers transporting high volumes of vehicles. Additional LoadMate Pro functionalities include real-time inventory management, integration with 3PLs, automated load pricings with instant quotes and more.

"LoadMate Pro is a significant product enhancement of our popular LoadMate tool for large shipping companies," said Eftim Eftimov, Vice President of Strategy at Ship.Cars. "We designed LoadMate Pro to be intuitive, user friendly and seamlessly integrate with the entire Ship.Cars technology ecosystem, including Carrier TMS, Load Board, Calcatron and more. We're streamlining how large enterprise-sized shippers connect with carriers, view and track loads in real-time and create, post and move loads."

LoadMate Pro leverages Ship.Cars's full suite of tech products to empower larger shippers to better manage their end-to-end shipment process through in-app clicks instead of phone calls. LoadMate Pro connects directly with Ship.Cars's Market Load Board, the automotive marketplace connecting shippers with over 15,000 carriers. LoadMate Pro's Carrier TMS integration allows shippers to import and create orders, assign orders to drivers, include customized delivery instructions for drivers and automate status updates. Shippers can expect more accurate pricing with LoadMate Pro's integration with Calcatron, the most powerful pricing tool available in the market. Calcatron combines historical data with a machine learning predictive-rate engine API for instant results with detailed pricing.

"Shippers today face innumerable tech products that promise faster and more efficient shipping. The fact is most of these products don't talk with one another or integrate into a single platform, creating a disjointed and confusing workflow. With Ship.Cars's LoadMate Pro enhancement, large shippers have a solution that delivers on its promise to centralize the entire load management process," adds Eftimov.

To learn more about LoadMate Pro visit Ship.Cars at the NADA Show 2022, March 10-13 at booth #6757N or contact [email protected] or call 224-817-0350.

About Ship.cars

Ship.Cars is an auto transport logistics technology company providing a suite of software solutions to the car hauling industry. For shippers, the company offers LoadMate, LoadMate Pro, Market Load Board and Calcatron; to support carriers, the company has Carrier TMS, Market Load Board and Driver ePOD. Ship.Cars's user-friendly and innovative products enable partners to grow their business by streamlining, automating and organizing auto transportation. The company's mission is to build a flexible, modular, integrative and scalable shipping platform that empowers carriers and drivers to move vehicles from shippers, auctions and dealerships. Learn more at Ship.Cars .

