SHIP AI proactively analyzes orders, recommends shipping options and prepares shipments while keeping financial approval in the seller. SHIP MCP extends more than 35 shipping capabilities into Claude and AI-built applications, allowing developers to embed rating, labeling, tracking, and other shipping functions directly into agentic commerce workflows.

OLEAN, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship.com today announced two artificial intelligence tools designed to streamline shipping processes for sellers and AI builders: SHIP AI™, a proactive AI shipping manager for online sellers, and SHIP MCP™, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration that brings Ship.com shipping capabilities directly into Claude Desktop CLI as an MCP connector while enabling builders to incorporate shipping into AI applications and agentic commerce workflows.

SHIP.com Introduces AI Shipping Manager and Agentic Commerce Tools for Online Sellers

The launches come as artificial intelligence becomes embedded in everyday business operations, while shipping still requires significant manual work. In the second quarter of 2026, 61% of surveyed U.S. small and midsized businesses reported actively using AI, while another 29% were experimenting with it, according to Pax8.

Now, with SHIP AI, ecommerce businesses can automate order processing and label generation while gaining greater visibility into shipping costs, delivery options, and fulfillment workflows. The system proactively prepares shipping work, reducing the manual steps sellers need to complete.

"A general chatbot gives you an answer. SHIP AI does the work," said Joe DiSorbo, founder and CEO of Ship.com. "It works like a shipping manager sitting next to you, not another chat bot waiting for the right question."

SHIP AI is at the Seller's Side

SHIP AI is designed to analyze incoming orders, fix order issues, and optimize cost and deliverability - all before the sellers begin fulfillment.

Available within the Ship.com web platform, the tool was built specifically for ecommerce shipping workflows rather than as a general-purpose chatbot layered onto shipping software.

SHIP AI can determine package details, choose shipping options, correct addresses, flag inconsistencies, and prepare multiple orders to ship at once.

By helping sellers identify more cost-effective shipping methods and eliminate repetitive tasks, the system is designed to reduce shipping costs while improving fulfillment efficiency. Users can also direct SHIP AI to update dashboards, run reports, and analyze costs and delivery times.

"We built the software to work like a new employee," DiSorbo said. "It can analyze the orders, identify the problems, and recommend solutions, but ultimately the user decides how much authority to give it. As the system learns and becomes more reliable, the user can opt in to more SHIP AI automation."

Automation Expands with Seller Trust

The system is fully interactive, allowing users to ask SHIP AI to update dashboards, run reports, and analyze costs and delivery times, giving sellers greater visibility into their shipping operations and control over what work the AI performs.

SHIP AI automates shipping preparation and analysis while keeping financial decisions under the seller's control. By default, monetary transactions, including purchasing labels, adding insurance, and reloading an account balance, require seller approval, with costs displayed before completion.

"The goal is to move the seller from manual order processing to approving work that has already been completed," DiSorbo explained. "Users are already asking SHIP AI how to save money, reduce their shipping costs, choose optimal shipping methods and assess which plan makes the most sense for their account."

SHIP AI has been live for Ship.com users since August 11, 2026, with the complete experience free to try for at least 30 days. In the first week of the beta launch, more than 30% of orders were purchased through SHIP AI.

"Shipping a twenty-order batch could take about 25 minutes when a seller has to work through each order one by one," DiSorbo said. "With SHIP AI, depending on how much automation the seller allows, that same work could take even less than a minute."

SHIP MCP Connects Claude and AI Applications to Shipping Workflows

SHIP MCP brings more than 35 Ship.com shipping capabilities to Claude and other AI-built products. It is available through Claude Desktop CLI, by searching "Ship.com" in Claude's connector directory, and directly to AI builders and creators through the Ship.com website.

Through the MCP standard, SHIP MCP allows developers to incorporate capabilities such as rating, labeling, and tracking directly into AI applications. Rather than requiring users to leave an application to complete shipping, developers can make those functions part of the products they are building.

"We've found that the first customers have embedded Ship.com into their own AI application, with orders rated, labeled, and tracked. The first steps in fully autonomous agentic commerce," DiSorbo said. "The world will soon be filled with billions of agents conducting commerce directly with each other. We strive to be the leader in agentic commerce shipping solutions for the AI economy."

About Ship.com

Ship.com is an all-in-one shipping platform designed to help ecommerce businesses, marketplaces, and commerce platforms streamline fulfillment and scale seller ecosystems. The platform provides access to deeply discounted commercial carrier rates, AI automation tools, and integrations that simplify shipping operations across multiple sales channels. Through partnerships and integrations with leading marketplaces like Walmart Marketplace and Shopify, Ship.com enables sellers to manage orders, automate fulfillment workflows, and control shipping costs from a single platform. Born from real-world logistics challenges, Ship.com transforms shipping from a complex operational burden into a strategic advantage for entrepreneurs, marketplaces, AI builders, and the platforms that power modern commerce. Learn more at www.ship.com.

References:

Pax8. (2026, July 13). Pax8 research finds small businesses all-in on AI with 2 in 3 projecting stronger competitive composure. pax8.com/en-us/news-post/pax8-research-finds-small-businesses-all-in-on-ai-with-2-in-3-projecting-stronger-competitive-composure/

Enova International, Inc. (2026, July 31). New report: Small businesses lean into growth and AI [Press release]. PR Newswire. prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-small-businesses-lean-into-growth-and-ai-302839588.html

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SOURCE Ship.com