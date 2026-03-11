As Walmart E-Commerce Surpasses $150B, Ship.com Helps Independent Sellers Scale

Ship.com announces its newest shipping platform integration for Walmart Marketplace sellers. As Walmart's e-commerce sales surpass the historic $150 billion mark, the Ship platform eliminates severe fulfillment bottlenecks. Sellers using Ship.com can now automate workflows, access discounted carrier rates, and scale their businesses with absolute efficiency.

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart's e-commerce sales have surpassed $150 billion for the first time, marking a major milestone as the retailer continues expanding its digital marketplace. As Walmart grows its share of online commerce, many third-party sellers still manage shipping and logistics independently despite the surge in marketplace traffic and order volume.

Today, Ship.com announced its latest shipping platform integration designed specifically for Walmart Marketplace sellers. The platform provides a centralized dashboard that automatically syncs Walmart orders, generates batch shipping labels, and helps sellers manage fulfillment alongside other selling channels. The integration also gives merchants access to discounted carrier rates and streamlined logistics tools built for growing businesses.

For sellers managing fulfillment across multiple systems, the platform is designed to reduce manual processes and improve operational efficiency.

"Ship.com removes the operational friction that slows sellers at the exact moment they begin to scale," said Kyle Henzel, President and COO of Ship.com. "Manual order management, rate confusion, and carrier challenges can break sellers at that inflection point. Our integration allows Walmart Marketplace sellers to grow without outgrowing their shipping infrastructure."

Outdated Shipping Methods Strangle Walmart Seller Growth

Walmart Marketplace continues to expand rapidly as independent merchants seek to reach new customers through the platform. However, many sellers rely on multiple disconnected tools to manage fulfillment, often requiring manual order entry, carrier rate comparisons, and fragmented tracking processes. These inefficiencies can slow fulfillment operations, increase the risk of errors, and create unnecessary costs for sellers working to scale their businesses.

"As more businesses move online, and operations become increasingly streamlined through automation and AI, it makes sense for shipping workflows to evolve as well," Henzel said. "Manual order management, confusing carrier rates, and fragmented tools create operational friction that directly affects margins and growth."

Ship.com Delivers a Centralized Fulfillment Solution

The Ship.com Walmart Marketplace integration addresses these challenges by consolidating shipping workflows into a single platform designed for independent sellers.

Key features include:

Automated order syncing: Walmart Marketplace orders are automatically imported into Ship.com, allowing sellers to manage fulfillment alongside other selling channels within one platform.

Discounted carrier rates: Sellers gain access to reduced carrier pricing, including rates up to 89% off USPS and up to 82% off UPS, helping merchants control shipping costs while protecting profit margins.

Streamlined fulfillment workflows: The platform enables batch label printing, automated tracking notifications, and one-click shipping insurance to help simplify fulfillment operations.

"We built this integration to eliminate the operational friction sellers face when scaling on Walmart," Henzel said. "The goal is simple: provide the automated order management, discounted carrier rates, and support that independent merchants need to compete effectively in today's marketplace."

Expanding Logistics Support for Marketplace Sellers

Ship.com developed the integration following its participation in the Bentonville Fuel Accelerator program, where the company built relationships within Walmart's innovation ecosystem and gained insight into the needs of marketplace sellers. The integration reflects growing demand for logistics tools designed specifically for independent merchants operating on large digital marketplaces.

Many online sellers today operate across multiple channels simultaneously, listing products on platforms such as Walmart Marketplace, Shopify, Etsy, eBay, and others to reach a broader customer base. Ship.com supports this multi-channel approach through a growing ecosystem of integrations that allow merchants to manage orders and fulfillment from multiple marketplaces within a single platform.

Currently, Ship.com processes thousands of shipments for more than 10,000 active users across its platform. With the Walmart Marketplace integration now live, the company aims to provide sellers with a more efficient way to manage fulfillment while supporting continued growth on the platform.

"Walmart's marketplace continues to expand, and its sellers need reliable tools to manage fulfillment at scale," Henzel said. "Ship.com was positioned to help fill that gap with a platform designed specifically for independent sellers, combining automated order management with discounted carrier rates and the human support merchants rely on when it matters most."

About Ship.com

Ship.com is an all-in-one shipping platform designed to help ecommerce businesses, marketplaces, and commerce platforms streamline fulfillment and scale their seller ecosystems. The platform provides access to deeply discounted commercial carrier rates, automation tools, and integrations that simplify shipping operations across multiple sales channels. Through partnerships and integrations with leading marketplaces like Walmart Marketplace, Ship.com enables sellers to manage orders, automate fulfillment workflows, and control shipping costs from a single platform. Born from real-world logistics challenges, Ship.com transforms shipping from a complex operational burden into a strategic advantage for entrepreneurs, marketplaces, and the platforms that power modern commerce. Learn more at www.ship.com

