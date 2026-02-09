Shipping Is the New COGS: Carriers' 2026 Rate Hikes Are Squeezing Ecommerce Margins

Ship.com warns that 2026 carrier rate hikes and hidden surcharges will force ecommerce brands to treat shipping as a core Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). This announcement empowers founders to regain margin control through automation, commercial rate access, and strategic forecasting before unchecked logistics costs destroy profitability.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As UPS, FedEx, and other major carriers roll out their 2026 rate structures, the ecommerce landscape faces a critical inflection point. With headline General Rate Increases (GRIs) of 5.9% masking effective increases of 10–20% due to surcharges, shipping has ceased to be a simple operational expense. It has evolved into a core component of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), determining whether online retailers are profitable or merely busy. Ship.com, a leading shipping platform for high-growth brands, today addresses this shift, providing the tools and intelligence founders need to turn shipping from an uncontrollable tax into a strategic advantage.

"Shipping is the overlooked profit lever hiding in plain sight. It touches everything—margin, operations, customer experience, and scale," says Kyle Henzel, President and COO at Ship.com. "We are here to tell founders that if they don't treat shipping like COGS, they aren't running a business; they are subsidizing a carrier."

The 5.9% General Rate Increase Is A Dangerous Myth

The narrative of a simple 5.9% increase is misleading. The real threat to 2026 margins lies in the complex web of surcharges that stack on top of base rates, causing shipping costs to compound year after year.

The GRI Illusion: While the headline increase is 5.9%, effective costs often rise by double digits once peak season surcharges and fuel fees are applied.

The Residential Penalty: With over 90% of ecommerce orders going to homes, residential surcharges of $4–6 per package punish DTC brands specifically.

Dimensional Weight Traps: Carriers increasingly charge for the size of the box rather than its weight. Brands using "one-size-fits-all" packaging are paying to ship air, often discovering these costs weeks later via adjusted invoices.

The Handling Tax: If your package is over 48 inches or irregularly shaped, carriers add "additional handling" fees that can add $15-30 per package. It's a penalty for not fitting into their automated systems.

The Correction Fee: Did your customer enter the wrong address? Carriers will charge you $10-15 to fix it. These small fees bleed your margin, one mistake at a time.

"A 5.9% increase doesn't sound dramatic until you realize it's on top of last year's increase, and the year before that," Henzel notes. "Over five years, that's a 30% cumulative increase. Most business owners haven't adjusted their pricing to match. They are left choosing between eating margin or raising prices and risking churn."

Treating Shipping Like COGS Requires Systems, Not Guesswork

Brands that successfully manage rising shipping costs don't rely on intuition; they build systems. Treating shipping like COGS starts with understanding true profit per order, not just revenue. That means accounting for packaging, labor, dimensional weight, surcharges, and post-shipment adjustments that quietly erode margins.

Know your numbers: Track profit per order, not just topline revenue. Calculate your full shipping cost—product, packaging, carrier fees, and your own time. Build a simple spreadsheet that lays it all out so you can see where every dollar goes.

Standardize the process: Document every shipping step as an SOP. This slashes wasted time, keeps your process consistent, and makes it possible to delegate or scale without chaos.

Automate the grind: Batch label creation, automated tracking emails, inventory sync, and address validation should all be handled by your shipping platform. Don't waste hours on manual tasks when technology delivers faster, more accurate results.

Forecast with your eyes open: Expect peak season surcharges and rate hikes. Bake buffer into your shipping rates so holiday spikes don't catch you flat-footed—or gut your profit.

Relentlessly track what matters: Monitor profit per order, shipping as a percentage of order value, on-time delivery, claims rate, and dimensional vs. actual weight. If you don't have these metrics at your fingertips, you're flying blind.

Regaining Control with Data and Automation

Ship.com provides the infrastructure for brands to treat shipping like a strategic pillar rather than a chaotic expense. By combining deeply discounted commercial rates, automation, and real-time shipping intelligence, the platform enables sellers to forecast true costs and optimize workflows. Brands using Ship.com can audit their shipping spend, access cubic pricing to bypass dimensional weight penalties, and automate label creation to reduce administrative overhead. This shifts the dynamic from reactive to proactive. Instead of discovering margin leaks on a P&L statement months later, Ship.com users can see real-time profitability per order.

"The businesses that win don't ship harder—they ship smarter," says Henzel. At Ship.com, we give sellers leverage and visibility, providing the peace of mind that turns shipping from a silent profit leak into a competitive edge."

About Ship.com

Ship.com is an all-in-one shipping platform designed specifically for direct sales consultants, ecommerce sellers, and MLM organizations. By providing access to deeply discounted commercial rates from major carriers like UPS and USPS along with customer loyalty programs and real human support, Ship.com empowers relationship-driven entrepreneurs to streamline fulfillment, protect their margins, and grow recurring customer relationships. Born from real-world logistics struggles in the direct sales industry, Ship.com transforms shipping from a complex burden into a simple, strategic growth engine for consultants and brands building customer communities. Learn more at www.ship.com

