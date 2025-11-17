Shipday Closes $7 Million Series A, Led by ECP Growth and Ibex Investors, to Empower Small and Medium-Sized Businesses with AI-Powered Last-Mile Delivery Solutions

New Funding to Accelerate Platform Growth, Support New Feature Development, and Expand Geographic Reach

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipday, a global delivery and logistics technology platform serving small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs"), today announced it has raised $7 million in Series A funding co-led by ECP Growth ("ECP"), a leading growth stage investment firm focused on products, solutions, and technologies across the consumer value chain, and Ibex Investors Mobility VC ("Ibex"), an early-stage venture capital fund focused on mobility, logistics, and manufacturing, with additional participation from B Capital and Supply Chain Ventures. The company previously raised a seed round from B Capital in 2023, bringing its total funding to over $10 million.

Designed for restaurants and other local retailers, Shipday's platform enables merchants to manage direct delivery orders efficiently while maximizing profitability and improving customer loyalty. With this new funding, Shipday will deepen its investments in new platform features and integrations, agentic AI automations, and an expanded geographic reach, furthering the company's goal to offer instant access to modern delivery automation solutions to businesses of all sizes across the globe. Among these innovations is AgentFlow, Shipday's new AI-powered automation engine that functions as a self-driving operating system for local deliveries. By leveraging intelligent agents to streamline dispatch, customer support, and marketing, AgentFlow empowers small businesses to run more efficiently and scale faster.

Since completing its seed funding round in 2023, Shipday has continued to successfully scale its platform globally with more than 5,000 businesses in over 100 countries worldwide, and the platform is available in 30 languages.

"This milestone marks a pivotal moment for Shipday as we continue to scale our platform to meet the growing needs of SMBs navigating complex delivery logistics," said Moin Islam, Co-Founder and CEO at Shipday. "We're thrilled to partner with ECP Growth and Ibex, who understand the operational challenges many SMBs face and share our vision for scalable, intuitive logistics technology. Their strategic guidance and deep sector expertise will help us accelerate innovation and reach more customers globally."

"In an increasingly digital-driven marketplace, Shipday's mission of empowering SMBs to reach more customers though scalable logistics solutions resonated deeply with ECP's investment approach," said Jeff Emmons, Director at ECP Growth. "Shipday's AI-enabled platform is purpose-built to drive efficiency, mobility, and resource efficiency and to create sustainable value for businesses as they scale. We're excited to co-lead this investment alongside Ibex, and we look forward to working closely with the Shipday team to expand the platform's impact."

"Shipday is equipping SMBs with the necessary tools to compete and win in the last-mile delivery space that has seen explosive growth and high consumer expectations. We're proud to partner with the company and ECP Growth to co-lead the Series A," said Jeff Peters, Partner at Ibex Investors and Head of Mobility VC. "We look forward to supporting Shipday as it accelerates its growth and redefines what's possible for last-mile logistics."

Shipday is a global delivery and logistics technology platform serving small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries. Shipday partners with restaurants, bakeries, grocers, flower shops, and other local merchants to streamline their local delivery logistics and enhance customer satisfaction through AI-powered delivery automation and customer engagements. In addition to serving SMBs, the platform has capabilities to power direct delivery for large, global franchise brands, providing flexibility for businesses of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.shipday.com.

ECP Growth is a growth stage investment firm that partners with entrepreneurial businesses creating products, solutions, and technologies across the consumer value chain. ECP Growth takes a thematic approach to investing in companies that sit within resilient categories and have attractive growth fundamentals, with a goal of long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.ECPgrowth.com

Ibex Investors is a US-based investment firm focused on distinct geographic and thematic strategies and manages a variety of private funds. Ibex is headquartered in Denver, CO, with investment professionals spread across New York, Tel-Aviv, and Silicon Valley.

The Ibex Mobility Revolution VC strategy focuses on high-conviction early-stage investments in mobility, logistics, and manufacturing startups.

More information on Ibex Investors can be found at www.ibexinvestors.com

