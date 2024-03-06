Shipium and UPS Partner to Meet the Demands of Modern Operators

Shipium is recognized as a UPS Ready® Program certified partner while being granted the Inspire Award

SEATTLE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, an end-to-end shipping platform for enterprise shippers, today announced official inclusion into the UPS Ready® Program, the primary certification program used by UPS, a leading international carrier, to communicate partnership trust to customers.

UPS Ready is a robust program where technology partners must go through a rigorous testing and authorization process, and obtain the approval of UPS's commercial teams by demonstrating value, confidence, and partnership to UPS customers. Technology partners who emerge certified are viewed as an essential steward of the UPS experience going forward.

Inspiring Others

Shipium completed certification in record time, becoming the first enterprise shipping platform at a Series A stage to be certified while being in business for less than five years. The results are a testament to the explosion of interest in the Shipium platform, and the positive number of UPS customers actively leveraging the technology.

Demonstrating the confidence and excitement UPS has partnering with Shipium, the company was awarded the 2023 UPS Ready Inspire Partner distinction. The award was granted to recognize the record pace and professionalism Shipium employed during the certification process in hopes to inspire future technology partners to approach the program and relationship with UPS the same way.

Inclusion into the program provides many benefits for joint Shipium and UPS customers. As a UPS Ready certified member, the Shipium platform has access to the latest premium technologies provided by UPS, including enterprise-grade API end points for the most critical of UPS functionality, like label generation, manifesting, and shipment tracking. Shipium customers can trust they have access to the fastest transactional technology possible in the industry for cloud-based enterprise shipping.

"Access to the best technology UPS has to offer via the UPS Ready program will ensure our mutual customers always have the best possible performance for UPS services in the industry," said Jason Murray, co-founder and CEO of Shipium. "We look forward to continuing to scale shipping operations together in the years ahead."

For more information, visit shipium.com/ups and learn how to get started with Shipium and UPS.

About Shipium

Shipium is an end-to-end shipping platform for modern operators. The platform improves shipping speed and on-time-delivery by coordinating previously disconnected steps of the supply chain through an API-first platform deeply integrated into existing systems. Founded by the same team who created Amazon's shipping stack, customers experience the same enterprise-grade performance from estimated delivery dates on the website down to shipment execution at the warehouse. Visit www.shipium.com for more information.

Contact:

Kris Gosser

[email protected]

SOURCE Shipium