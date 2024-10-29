Shipium Helps ClearJet Unleash Their Super Carrier Infrastructure: Nationwide 2-Day Delivery with Unmatched Flexibility and Full Time-in-Transit Visibility--At Ground Rates

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, a cutting-edge shipping optimization platform, and ClearJet, a leader in advanced logistics infrastructure, are proud to announce their partnership aimed at expanding the range of logistics solutions available to Shipium users.

Through this collaboration, Shipium users can now integrate ClearJet's Super Carrier infrastructure—enabling advanced capabilities like air zone skipping and final mile carrier injections to achieve nationwide 2-day delivery at ground rates, all while using their existing carriers and accounts.

This partnership combines Shipium's expertise in end-to-end logistics optimization with ClearJet's infrastructure for advanced sortation systems, air zone skipping, and final mile carrier injections. As a result, Shipium's platform will offer ClearJet as an infrastructure add-on, allowing shippers to unlock advanced logistics capabilities without altering their carrier mix.

The Shipium + ClearJet Partnership Enables:

Nationwide 2-Day Delivery : ClearJet's advanced air zone skipping and final mile injection technology , combined with Shipium's predictive logistics infrastructure, allow shippers to achieve 2-day delivery to any U.S. ZIP code—at ground rates .





: ClearJet's advanced and , combined with Shipium's predictive logistics infrastructure, allow shippers to achieve . Bring Your Own Carrier Flexibility : Businesses can use their existing carriers—FedEx, UPS, USPS, or regional options—while leveraging ClearJet's seamless carrier injection system. This enables shippers to use their best zone 2 rates, nationwide , achieving 2-day delivery without changing their carrier accounts.





: Businesses can use their existing carriers—FedEx, UPS, USPS, or regional options—while leveraging ClearJet's seamless carrier injection system. This enables shippers to use their , without changing their carrier accounts. 100% U.S. ZIP Code Coverage : ClearJet guarantees coverage to every U.S. ZIP code, making Amazon-grade logistics capabilities accessible to Shipium users that opt-in to the ClearJet infrastructure add-on.





: ClearJet guarantees coverage to every U.S. ZIP code, making capabilities accessible to Shipium users that opt-in to the ClearJet infrastructure add-on. Full Time in Transit (TinT) Visibility : Shipium's dynamic TinT data and AI-driven insights offer businesses real-time visibility and precise delivery predictions to optimize both operations and customer satisfaction.





: Shipium's and AI-driven insights offer businesses real-time visibility and precise delivery predictions to optimize both operations and customer satisfaction. Seamless Integration and Scalability: ClearJet's infrastructure integrates smoothly into Shipium's platform, providing an agile, scalable solution that grows alongside the needs of sophisticated shippers—without compromising speed, security, or cost.

Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium, commented on the partnership:

"ClearJet's advanced infrastructure, particularly their final mile injection and sortation capabilities, gives Shipium users the flexibility they need to elevate their logistics strategies. We're excited to offer ClearJet as an add-on for brands looking to scale efficiently, deliver with precision, and maintain control over their carrier relationships—all while leveraging their own zone 2 rates for nationwide reach."

Chris Guggenheim, CEO of ClearJet, added:

"By partnering with Shipium, ClearJet is able to connect with sophisticated shippers who need advanced logistics solutions like carrier injections and zone skipping. Shipium's platform provides a seamless way for businesses to integrate ClearJet's infrastructure while maintaining their existing carrier mix. This collaboration is about providing next-level flexibility and efficiency in logistics, helping businesses unlock the full potential of their operations."

This partnership between ClearJet and Shipium is not just a technological integration—it is about expanding logistics possibilities for shippers. By offering ClearJet's advanced infrastructure as an add-on, Shipium users can access nationwide 2-day delivery, carrier injections, and zone 2 shipments without needing to change their current carrier setup, allowing for greater flexibility, scalability, and cost savings.

For more information about Shipium and ClearJet, visit www.shipium.com and www.clearjet.com.

About Shipium

Shipium is a next-generation shipping optimization platform that combines AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics to optimize every stage of the shipping process. From estimated delivery dates to dynamic routing and carrier selection, Shipium provides businesses with a unified infrastructure that enhances scalability, speed, and reliability for even the most complex logistics operations. Learn more at www.shipium.com.

About ClearJet

ClearJet is an advanced logistics infrastructure provider specializing in final mile carrier injections, air zone skipping, and express delivery at ground rates. ClearJet's solutions are designed to provide businesses with seamless access to a wide network of final mile carriers, allowing them to maintain control while achieving unprecedented speed and cost savings. Learn more at www.clearjet.com.

Media Contacts

For Shipium:

Kris Gösser

CMO, Shipium

[email protected]

For ClearJet:

Alex Richard

Sr. Director, Executive Operations, ClearJet

[email protected]

SOURCE Shipium