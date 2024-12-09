Shipium Partners with DoorDash to Improve Local Delivery for Merchants

The partnership makes DoorDash's services immediately available on Shipium's pre-integrated carrier network

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, the leading technology platform for ecommerce shippers, today announced a partnership with DoorDash Drive On-Demand, DoorDash's white label fulfillment platform.

Shipium is the leading modern shipping platform for shippers across consumer and B2B industries. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable, and on-time delivery becomes a top business priority. As the complexity of digital channels grows, Shipium has proven to be the modern technology necessary for businesses to make a promise they can keep, then keep the promise that they made.

Starting today, Shipium customers see immediate availability to DoorDash's services through the pre-integrated carrier network on the platform. Customers simply establish a relationship with DoorDash Drive On-Demand, and turn on services in a matter of days, not months. DoorDash Drive On-Demand helps retailers maximize profits by offering local delivery without requiring a fleet of their own drivers.

"Truly transformational models like DoorDash Drive On-Demand need to be in the hands of customers faster, and we are happy to help make that happen" said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "By including DoorDash in Shipium's pre-integrated carrier network , we are doing our part as a partner in the ecosystem to help drive the industry forward."

Shipium is an end-to-end shipping platform for modern operators. The platform improves shipping speed and on-time-delivery by coordinating previously disconnected steps of the supply chain through an API-first platform deeply integrated into existing systems. Founded by the same team who created Amazon's shipping stack, customers experience the same enterprise-grade performance from estimated delivery dates on the website down to shipment execution at the warehouse. Visit www.shipium.com for more information.

