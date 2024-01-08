SHIPLEY DO-NUTS WRAPS RECORD YEAR IN 2023

Iconic do-nut brand accelerated growth in 2023 with online sales, loyalty program and highest-ever store count

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, posted another record-setting year, with an industry-beating 6.3% increase in same-store sales, a store count topping 350 for the first time in the brand's 87-year-history, the systemwide rollout of online ordering and the launch of the company's first loyalty program.

To accelerate growth, Shipley also named seasoned food and beverage franchise and operations executive Keith Sizemore as its new senior vice president of development in Q4. Sizemore, who served most recently as vice president of development for Marco's Pizza, will lead all development functions, including construction, design, new shop openings, real estate and sales.

"Bringing Keith on board will help us keep our momentum going into 2024 after a year that has included successful new state entries like Maryland and Georgia and new market entries in Colorado Springs and Orlando," said Shipley CEO Flynn Dekker, who joined the company in 2023. "Shipley has covered an incredible distance in 2023 overall with the systemwide launch of online ordering and loyalty and a new marketing co-op to better serve and communicate with our customers."

Shipley's new Do-Happy Rewards loyalty program, which rolled out in late Q3, ramped up quickly and reached a milestone 70,000 members by the end of Q4, helping to drive Shipley's highest-ever digital sales mix.

Looking ahead to 2024, the brand will be rolling out quarterly limited-time offers supported by digital marketing that focuses on new product innovations, loyalty and online sales. Shipley also anticipates another record year of new store openings across multiple states.

The company recently opened territories for development in the Midwest, including Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio, and is actively recruiting franchisees in the Midwest and throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, with more than 350 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous do-nuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 131 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2023 list and No. 1 in its category, and it debuted at No. 209 on the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts.

