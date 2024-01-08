SHIPLEY DO-NUTS WRAPS RECORD YEAR IN 2023

News provided by

Shipley Do-Nuts

08 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

Iconic do-nut brand accelerated growth in 2023 with online sales, loyalty program and highest-ever store count

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, posted another record-setting year, with an industry-beating 6.3% increase in same-store sales, a store count topping 350 for the first time in the brand's 87-year-history, the systemwide rollout of online ordering and the launch of the company's first loyalty program.

To accelerate growth, Shipley also named seasoned food and beverage franchise and operations executive Keith Sizemore as its new senior vice president of development in Q4. Sizemore, who served most recently as vice president of development for Marco's Pizza, will lead all development functions, including construction, design, new shop openings, real estate and sales. 

"Bringing Keith on board will help us keep our momentum going into 2024 after a year that has included successful new state entries like Maryland and Georgia and new market entries in Colorado Springs and Orlando," said Shipley CEO Flynn Dekker, who joined the company in 2023. "Shipley has covered an incredible distance in 2023 overall with the systemwide launch of online ordering and loyalty and a new marketing co-op to better serve and communicate with our customers."

Shipley's new Do-Happy Rewards loyalty program, which rolled out in late Q3, ramped up quickly and reached a milestone 70,000 members by the end of Q4, helping to drive Shipley's highest-ever digital sales mix.

Looking ahead to 2024, the brand will be rolling out quarterly limited-time offers supported by digital marketing that focuses on new product innovations, loyalty and online sales. Shipley also anticipates another record year of new store openings across multiple states.  

The company recently opened territories for development in the Midwest, including Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio, and is actively recruiting franchisees in the Midwest and throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS  
Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, with more than 350 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous do-nuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 131 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2023 list and No. 1 in its category, and it debuted at No. 209 on the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts.

Media Contact:
Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications
[email protected]
214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts

Also from this source

SHIPLEY DO-NUTS APPOINTS BRAD REYNOLDS AS CFO

SHIPLEY DO-NUTS APPOINTS BRAD REYNOLDS AS CFO

Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, has appointed Brad Reynolds, a seasoned multi-unit restaurant executive who...
SHIPLEY DO-NUTS TO EXPAND INTO NORTH CAROLINA

SHIPLEY DO-NUTS TO EXPAND INTO NORTH CAROLINA

Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation's largest do-nut brands, has signed a development deal with Charlotte-area franchisees John and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.