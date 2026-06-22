Limited-edition Fourth of July donuts available June 22-July 5

HOUSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches, is celebrating America's 250th birthday by launching a Patriotic Pack of red, white and blue donuts.

The limited-edition Fourth of July-themed donuts are handmade from Shipley's classic yeast recipe, frosted with red, white and blue icing and topped with fun, holiday-themed sprinkles.

Shipley Donuts Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday with NEW Patriotic Pack

From June 22 through July 5, guests can purchase the festive donuts individually, in half dozens or as the full-dozen Patriotic Pack at participating Shipley Donuts locations while supplies last.

"The Patriotic Pack is a tribute to the spirit of this country and to the generations of guests who have made Shipley part of their everyday moments and holiday traditions," said Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. "This summer, we have double the reason to rally behind the red, white and blue. With America turning 250 years old and the nation serving as a host country for the world's biggest soccer tournament, we wanted our donuts to match the energy and pride people are feeling and bring some extra joy to celebrations and watch parties."

Supplies are limited, and preordering is recommended. Guests can preorder Fourth of July donuts online through ShipleyDonuts.com or the Shipley app up to seven days in advance, beginning June 22. Guests can also order online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Additionally, to celebrate the final week of National Donut Month, guests can receive one free donut with any purchase on Friday, June 26, at participating Shipley Donuts locations.

Shipley also offers catering ordering through Olo, providing guests a seamless way to place large-scale orders for corporate meetings, special events and group gatherings directly through the brand's website.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchised and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

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214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts