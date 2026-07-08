SHIPLEY DONUTS INKS FIRST-EVER NONPROFIT FRANCHISE AGREEMENT IN TEXAS

SouthFair Community Development Corporation to bring iconic Texas brand to South Dallas

HOUSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches, has signed a one-unit franchise agreement in South Dallas, marking the first nonprofit franchise agreement in Shipley Donuts' history.

The deal with SouthFair Community Development Corporation, a South Dallas-based nonprofit, will operate under the name Community Donut Corporation, led by Dallas nonprofit industry veteran and SouthFair Chief Executive Director Annie Evans.

Under this agreement, SouthFair will serve as landlord, tenant and franchisee, which is an unprecedented triple role within the franchise's history. The group plans to open the shop by the end of 2026 at 2807 Al Lipscomb Way in Dallas as part of the ground-up, newly constructed Malcolm's Point Retail Project.

Founded in Texas in 1936, Shipley Donuts is known for its signature hot glazed donuts, fresh, handmade kolaches – a Texas-favorite, Czech-style pastry filled with meat or fruit – and dozens of donut varieties, including filled, iced and cake donuts.

A Fresh Approach to Community-Focused, Nonprofit Franchise Ownership

The agreement marks a new approach to community-focused business growth, with a portion of franchise revenue helping support neighborhood programs and local economic initiatives in South Dallas. By embedding a recognized brand within a nonprofit ownership structure, the partnership creates a replicable blueprint for community-driven franchise growth that puts people, not just profit, at the center of expansion.

"At Shipley, we believe that great donuts have the power to bring people together," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Donuts. "This partnership with SouthFair reflects and expands upon our nearly 90-year-old legacy of investing in people and communities. We're proud to be part of the growth happening in South Dallas' Malcolm's Point area and to support efforts that create lasting local opportunity."

About SouthFair CDC and Community Donut Corporation

Led by Evans for more than 15 years, SouthFair CDC has helped drive South Dallas revitalization for more than three decades. Through its Community Donut Corporation model, franchise revenue will directly support that mission, turning every donut sold into an investment in the neighborhood. The shop is expected to generate sustainable local jobs, support area suppliers and build long-term community wealth.

"Partnering with a legacy brand like Shipley is all about creating opportunity for our community," said Evans. "This franchise agreement gives our community a seat at the table and a chance to reinvest in its own future. We're building a foundation for long-term economic opportunity that we hope will benefit Dallas residents for generations to come."

Shipley Donuts franchise opportunities are available throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest for operators seeking to join America's fastest-growing donut and kolache brand. Additional information is available at ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchised and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Rachel Tabacnic, SPM Communications

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214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts