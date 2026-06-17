SHIPLEY DONUTS INKS DEAL TO ENTER OHIO WITH 3-UNIT FRANCHISE AGREEMENT

Iconic brand's Buckeye State debut will be in Cincinnati

HOUSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts, kolaches and coffee, has signed a three-unit franchise agreement in Cincinnati, marking its entry into Ohio.

The deal is with Koelache Co. LLC, led by Houston-based entrepreneurs Don and Kat Koetting, along with Don's parents, Fred and Lisa Koetting. The group plans to open its first Shipley location in Q1 2027, with the other two units expected to open through 2029.

Founded in Texas in 1936 and expanding rapidly into new markets, Shipley Donuts is known for its signature hot glazed donuts plus dozens of varieties of fresh, handmade donuts including filled, iced and cake donuts.

Shipley is also famous for its kolaches (kuh-LAH-cheez), which are a Texas version of Czech pastries with savory fillings like meat, cheese and eggs baked inside soft, fluffy dough for a delicious, protein-forward, handheld breakfast, lunch or snack option. Popular varieties include Bacon, Egg & Cheese, Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno, Ham & Cheese, Sausage & Cheese, and Sausage, Cheese & Jalapeno.

The agreement expands the brand's Midwestern footprint with a franchise group that has local ties: Don Koetting's father and grandfather were born and raised in Bellevue, Kentucky, just across the river from Cincinnati.

"The Ohio market is a new frontier for our 90-year-old brand, and the Koetting family is the right team to introduce our fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches to the Buckeye State," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Donuts. "They are exactly the kind of franchise partner we want, with a genuine connection to our products, strong financial acumen and experience with franchise systems."

Don Koetting has a career that spans CFO roles and commercial banking, with deep experience serving franchise clients including Papa Johns, Burger King, Little Caesars and Subway. His wife and co-franchisee, Kathryn Koetting, is a Tulane Law graduate and associate general counsel at Lineage, Inc., a publicly traded cold-storage and food logistics REIT.

"Shipley's donuts and kolaches are unlike anything in the Cincinnati market, and we believe Ohio will quickly fall in love with the brand," said Don Koetting. "Bringing Shipley to a region my family called home for generations is deeply personal, and we look forward to introducing the brand's fresh-made favorites to the Ohio River Valley."

Franchise opportunities are available throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest for operators seeking to join America's fastest-growing donut and kolache brand. Additional information is available at ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchised and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley has ranked No. 1 in its category for five consecutive years on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® and currently stands at No. 134 overall. It is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Rachel Tabacnic, SPM Communications

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SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts