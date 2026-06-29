SHIPLEY DONUTS OPENS NEWEST SHOP IN VIENNA, VA.

Iconic Texas brand brings kolaches to Northern Virginia; now serving up fresh, handmade donuts

HOUSTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade donuts, kolaches and coffee, has opened its first shop in Vienna, Virginia, at 256 Maple Ave. East, bringing its famous glazed donuts and savory Texas kolaches to Northern Virginia.

Founded 90 years ago in Houston, Shipley offers more than 40 varieties of fresh, handmade-daily donuts, including its signature glazed donut, which is cut into its iconic hexagon shape then carefully glazed to sweet perfection.

At the heart of every Shipley shop is a working bakery, with bakers arriving at 3 a.m. to make the first batch of fresh donuts and kolaches. Guests can taste the difference with Shipley's Hot Glazed Guarantee that offers glazed donuts served warm until 10 a.m. every day.

Shipley is also introducing Northern Virginia to its famous Texas kolaches (kuh-LAH-cheese), a savory handmade breakfast sandwich made with fresh dough and hearty fillings like sausage, egg, bacon and cheese baked right inside for a satisfying breakfast, lunch or snack. Shipley kolaches are available in several varieties, including Sausage & Cheese, Plain Sausage, Ham & Cheese and several Egg & Cheese-filled options, such as Bacon, Egg & Cheese.

The new shop will offer a full coffee menu including its Shift Starter, a hot drip coffee, and espresso-based drinks like the Classic Glazed Latte featuring glazed donut flavor, cold foam and donut crumbles, plus lattes, mochas and Americanos, all available hot or iced.

"As Shipley Donuts expands nationally into markets like Vienna, we're sharing our 90-year tradition of making life delicious by doing things the old-fashioned way and expertly handcrafting everything we serve, every day," said Shipley Donuts CEO Flynn Dekker. "Once our Northern Virginia guests have a taste of our fresh, handmade daily donuts and famous savory kolaches, they'll understand why Shipley is a beloved Texas tradition."

The Vienna, Virginia, Shipley Donuts will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can order online at shipleydonuts.com for easy in-store pickup or delivery. For large groups, Shipley offers convenient online catering featuring fresh handmade donuts, kolaches, coffee and curated bundles at shipleydonuts.com/catering.

Guests who sign up for Shipley rewards at https://shipleydonuts.com/rewards can receive two free donuts and unlock additional rewards, including freebies, discounts and special offers.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchised and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Sweet Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Sidney Hopkins

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts