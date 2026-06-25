Shipman Strengthens Long-Term Commitment to Downtown Hartford with Future Move to the Gold Building

HARTFORD, Conn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipman & Goodwin LLP (Shipman) announced today that it will relocate its Hartford office to the Gold Building (One Financial Plaza) in the latter half of 2027, marking a significant long-term investment in the firm's people, clients, and continued presence in downtown Hartford. The planned move reflects Shipman's strategic growth in Connecticut and across the region, as well as its commitment to providing clients with accessible, collaborative, and forward-looking service from the heart of the capital city.

Located at One Financial Plaza, the Gold Building is one of Hartford's most recognizable downtown properties and offers a modern environment designed to support collaboration, innovation, and flexibility. With proximity to courts, clients, state and civic institutions, and community partners, the location will position Shipman to continue serving as a trusted advisor to businesses, public entities, nonprofits, and individuals throughout Connecticut and beyond.

"Our future move to the Gold Building reflects more than a new office location—it represents a continued investment in our clients, our colleagues, and the City of Hartford," said Leander Dolphin, Shipman's Managing Partner. "As our firm grows, we remain firmly rooted in downtown Hartford and focused on creating an environment that supports exceptional client service, collaboration, and long-term success across the region."

"We are thrilled to welcome Shipman & Goodwin to the Gold Building and appreciate the firm's long-standing commitment to Hartford," said Jane Davey, Director of Asset Management and Acquisitions of LAZ Investments. "Shipman's decision to invest in a significant downtown presence reinforces the continued strength and vitality of Hartford's business community. We look forward to supporting the firm and welcoming them to our outstanding tenant roster."

Shipman will continue operating from its current Hartford office until the transition is completed in late 2027. Additional details about the move and office build-out will be shared as plans progress.

Shipman was represented by John McCormick, Anna Kocsondy and Jeff Dunne of CBRE, as tenant's broker, and will be assisted by Turner & Townsend as project manager and The S/L/A/M Collaborative as architect.

About Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Shipman's value lies in its commitment to its clients, the profession, and the community. With offices throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York, the full-service law firm serves the needs of local, regional, national, and international public and private companies, educational institutions, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and individuals. Shipman is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the firm, legal profession, and community. For more information, visit www.shipmangoodwin.com.

Contact:

Media Rep.: Becky Bergman [email protected]

SOURCE Shipman & Goodwin, LLP