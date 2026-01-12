Shipman Announces New Management Committee Members

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipman & Goodwin LLP is pleased to announce that its partnership has elected the firm's Management Committee for the 2026–2027 term, effective January 1, 2026. Leander Dolphin will continue to serve as Managing Partner, and new to the Management Committee are partners Nathan (Nate) Plotkin, Jessica Ritter, and Andrew Zeitlin. Returning are partners Julie Fay, Gabriel (Gabe) Jiran, and Marie Pollio.

"Shipman & Goodwin has long benefited from collaborative leadership and thoughtful succession planning," said Dolphin. "I am grateful for the confidence of the partnership and excited to work alongside this talented group of colleagues as we build on the firm's momentum and remain deeply focused on our clients, people, and communities."

Kent Nevins, who served on the Management Committee for 12 years and as Chair for five years, is returning full-time to his busy transactional real estate practice and assumes the role of Chair Emeritus. "It has been a privilege to serve the firm as Chair and as a longtime member of the Management Committee, and I look forward to continuing my commitment to the firm and my clients. I believe there has never been a more exciting time to be a Shipman partner," said Nevins. Eric Goldstein and Steve Gellman have also concluded their service on the committee, each having completed four-year terms. Their contributions have shaped Shipman's culture, strengthened the firm's platform, and positioned the firm for continued success.

"The firm is deeply appreciative of Kent, Eric, and Steve for their leadership and service," Dolphin said. "Kent has been an invaluable partner and friend as we have led the firm together over the last five years. I am grateful for his commitment to the success of our firm and thrilled that he will continue in the role of Chair Emeritus."

Shipman experienced sustained growth in recent years, including strategic expansion in the Northeast. The newly constituted committee reflects the firm's continued focus on strategic growth, strong governance, and delivering exceptional client service across Shipman's multidisciplinary practices.

Plotkin is co-chair of the Corporate Trust Practice Group and a member of the Finance Department. He regularly represents corporate trustees, collateral agents, escrow agents, and other fiduciaries and agents in corporate debt issues, high-yield bond financings, project finance, and other secured and unsecured financing transactions. He also represents trustees and agents in default situations.

Ritter is chair of Shipman's School Law Practice Group, and a member (and former co-chair) of the firm's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. She represents schools in a broad range of school governance, student, and employment matters. As a labor lawyer, she regularly negotiates certified and non-certified collective bargaining agreements for public boards of education and advocates for public schools in arbitrations and in administrative proceedings. She also advises public and independent schools on student conduct issues, school policies, labor disputes, and employment litigation.

Zeitlin is co-chair of Shipman's Litigation Department. He handles business litigation and creditors' rights. As a litigator, Zeitlin is frequently called on to represent clients in complex, high-stakes, "bet the company" disputes. He litigates business torts, including breach of fiduciary duty and unfair trade practices, intellectual property disputes, business divorce litigation, breach of contract matters, and data privacy claims.

About Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Shipman's value lies in its commitment to its clients, to the profession, and to the community. With more than 160 lawyers in offices throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York, the full-service law firm serves the needs of local, regional, national, and international clients that include public and private companies, educational institutions, governmental entities, non-profit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit www.shipmangoodwin.com.

Contact:

Becky Bergman 704-607-5977 | [email protected]

SOURCE Shipman & Goodwin, LLP