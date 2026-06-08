Shipman Expands Healthcare Regulatory Capabilities with Addition of Former Connecticut Health Policy Leader W. Boyd Jackson

HARTFORD, Conn., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipman & Goodwin LLP (Shipman) today announced the continued expansion of its nationally recognized Health Law Practice Group with the addition of W. Boyd Jackson as counsel. Jackson's arrival further strengthens the firm's capabilities in healthcare regulation, policy, reimbursement, compliance, and strategic advisory services as healthcare organizations navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving industry landscape.

W. Boyd Jackson

The Shipman Health Law Practice Group's multidisciplinary approach combines deep industry knowledge with practical business insight to help healthcare clients address strategic, transactional and regulatory matters. The Group regularly advises health care systems, acute, general and specialty hospitals, academic medical centers, federally qualified health centers, behavioral health providers, and other community-based providers, on a broad range of operational, transactional, regulatory, and governance matters. In addition, Shipman's Health Law Practice Group advises government regulators and attorneys general in their review of potential hospital transactions.

"As healthcare organizations continue to face unprecedented regulatory, operational, and financial pressures, our clients increasingly need advisors who understand not only the legal framework, but also the policy and business forces shaping the industry," said Joan Feldman, chair of Shipman's Health Law Practice Group. "Boyd's background at the intersection of healthcare policy, regulation, and government oversight significantly expands our ability to support clients navigating these evolving challenges."

Jackson joins Shipman following senior leadership roles in government and private practice, including serving as Director of Legislation and Regulation at the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy, where he advised on major healthcare policy initiatives, Certificate of Need (CON) reform, health information exchange modernization, and statewide healthcare planning efforts.

His experience also includes serving as Health Policy Counsel for the DC Council Committee on Health, where he focused on healthcare policy matters. He previously worked in private practice at a national law firm, where he advised healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and healthcare industry stakeholders on reimbursement, regulatory, compliance, and transactional matters.

"Healthcare clients today are operating in an environment defined by constant change — from reimbursement pressures and evolving regulatory requirements to emerging technologies and shifting care delivery models," said Jackson. "Shipman's healthcare team has built a strong reputation for providing thoughtful, business-oriented counsel across those issues, and I'm excited to join a firm that is deeply invested in helping clients navigate both immediate challenges and long-term strategic priorities."

At the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy, Jackson managed multidisciplinary teams overseeing legal, legislative, and CON matters and helped implement reforms that improved application processing and decision-making timelines by approximately 60 percent. He also led policy development efforts related to healthcare benchmarking initiatives, emergency CON review processes, and statewide healthcare planning reforms. His legislative work culminated in an overhaul of the CON statutes signed by Governor Lamont as part of Public Act No. 26-68. Those reforms will largely take effect July 1, 2027.

"Shipman continues to invest strategically in areas where clients are facing increased complexity and rapid change," said Leander Dolphin, Managing Partner of Shipman. "The continued growth of our healthcare platform reflects both client demand and our commitment to building a multidisciplinary team capable of helping healthcare organizations address sophisticated regulatory, operational, and business issues across the industry."

About Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Shipman's value lies in its commitment to its clients, the profession, and the community. With offices throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York, the full-service law firm serves the needs of local, regional, national, and international public and private companies, educational institutions, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and individuals. Shipman is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the firm, legal profession, and community. For more information, visit www.shipmangoodwin.com.

Contact:

Media Rep.: Becky Bergman [email protected]

SOURCE Shipman & Goodwin, LLP