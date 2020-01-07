Shippan Landing Wins Stamford 2019 Change Makers Energy Efficiency Award/Commercial Building

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Partners, L.P. (including its affiliates, "Rubenstein"), a vertically-integrated real estate investment adviser focused on value-added office property opportunities, and its joint venture partner George Comfort & Sons, announced the Shippan Landing waterfront office building campus was awarded the Stamford 2019 Change Makers Energy Efficiency Award/Commercial Building by The Business Council of Fairfield County.

The Stamford 2019 Change Makers Awards recognize local projects that have excelled in the areas of energy conservation, sustainable transportation, and resiliency within the 2030 District, a collaborative local community of high-performance buildings located in downtown Stamford, CT. Shippan Landing, a 788,000-square-foot, six-building waterfront commercial campus located on Shippan Point in Stamford and its Sr. Property Manager, Andrew Sufian, were recognized by the Business Council of Fairfield County for significant energy reductions made at the property throughout 2019.

The Shippan Landing site recently underwent a high-efficiency rooftop unit replacement project that, according to Eversource, is saving 3.6 million lifetime kilowatt hours and 84,516 lifetime CCF of natural gas, equivalent to 3,146 metric tons of carbon dioxide. The remainder of the Shippan Landing 2019 energy efficiency projects, which include a new Building Management System, additional roof replacements and Variable Frequency Drives installations, will save another 1.4 million lifetime kilowatt hours and 19,668 lifetime CCF of natural gas. Upon completion, the property will realize a total equivalent savings of 4,245 metric tons of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of taking 901 passenger cars off the road for one year.

"We've made energy efficiency a high priority and key operational strategy at Shippan Landing and we're pleased The Business Council of Fairfield County has recognized our efforts," notes Andrew Sufian, Rubenstein Partners. "More energy reducing enhancements are planned for the site in the coming years as we continue to do our part towards making a brighter energy future for the Stamford community."

Sufian also adds, "Rubenstein Partners and George Comfort & Sons' efforts to improve energy efficiency are a part of a $40 million capital improvement campaign that we anticipate will transform Shippan Landing into a reimagined trophy quality waterfront campus. Additional improvements at the property will include a new amenity center overlooking Long Island Sound, new lobbies, and the creation of outdoor collaborative areas."

The Shippan Landing waterfront property is situated directly on the Stamford waterfront and Long Island Sound at Shippan Point. The campus features excellent amenities and unobstructed views of Stamford Harbor and the Long Island Sound.

About Rubenstein Partners, L.P.

Rubenstein, founded in September 2005, is a private real estate investment management and advisory firm with operations throughout the United States. The firm is led by its founder, David Rubenstein, and a group of senior real estate executives, and is focused on directing and managing office real estate investments in the U.S. Its predecessor company, The Rubenstein Company, LP and affiliates, founded in 1969, was one of the largest private owner operators of Class A office real estate in the Mid-Atlantic, owning and operating a portfolio of assets valued at approximately $1.2 billion at the time of its disposition in 2004. Since 2005, Rubenstein Partners has, on behalf of its investors and clients, invested in more than 22 million square feet of office real estate assets throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.rubensteinpartners.com.

