SHIPPER GLOBAL ANNOUNCES ENHANCED INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING PLATFORM FOR SEAMLESS, COST-EFFECTIVE & EXPRESS DELIVERY SOLUTIONS

MIAMI, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipper Global , a pioneering force in the logistics industry since 2017, is excited to unveil its upgraded digital-first logistics platform. Designed to optimize international and domestic delivery services, the platform caters to both consumers and businesses, promoting a streamlined, user-friendly experience powered by the latest technology.

Empowering Global Connections with Local Precision

Shipper Global - Compare to Save On Shipping! (c) Shipper Global - Compare To Save On Shipping! (c) (PRNewsfoto/Shipper Global)

Shipper Global transcends traditional logistics boundaries, offering a unique blend of global reach with a local touch, servicing over 220 countries. Our platform ensures that parcels, documents, and pallets are handled with utmost care, providing timely delivery solutions for critical business needs and personal dispatches.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Competitive Pricing

Understanding the dynamic needs of the market, Shipper Global introduces a revolutionary feature allowing customers to compare shipping rates in real-time. This ensures access to the most competitive prices without compromising on quality or speed, redefining freedom in shipping.

The Philosophy Behind Our Innovation

Co-founders Amir Demri and Slava Girin emphasize simplicity and user experience as the foundation of Shipper Global. "Shipping should be straightforward and stress-free for everyone, whether they're individuals or small business owners. Our platform uses advanced AI to quickly identify the best shipping options, combining cost efficiency with convenience," they state.

Comprehensive Features for All Shipping Needs

1. Instant Booking: Simplifies the process of sending, receiving, and managing goods worldwide.

2. Tax and Duty All-Included: Offers a hassle-free experience by handling complex logistics, taxes, and local laws, ensuring no hidden costs.

3. Precise Tracking: Provides peace of mind with up-to-the-minute tracking information, ensuring customers are always informed about their shipments.

4. Order Management & Integrations: Features an advanced Order Management System that automates and centralizes order processing, providing real-time insights and simplifying multi-channel logistics.

5. Shipper After Pay: Enhances flexibility with a monthly billing option that consolidates orders into a single payment at the end of the month, streamlining financial operations.

6. Dedicated Support: Ensures a seamless shipping experience with a team ready to assist with any inquiries or needs.

A Commitment to Progress and Partnering for Success

"At Shipper Global , we see ourselves not just as a logistics provider, but as a partner in progress," said the CEO of Shipper Global. "Our platform is designed to eliminate complexity and bureaucracy, making global shipping accessible and worry-free."

Shipper Global is dedicated to reshaping the shipping landscape, ensuring that businesses and consumers can leverage the full benefits of global commerce with ease and efficiency.

About Shipper Global

Founded in 2017, Shipper Global has been at the forefront of innovating logistics services. The company provides a digital-first, comprehensive logistics platform that supports international and domestic deliveries, integrating cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features to facilitate global trade.

Shipper Global Video: Compare to Save On Shipping! ©

Contact Information:

Shipper Global

Slava Girin, CEO, Partner

+972544480504

[email protected]

www.shipper-global.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_TfJx6rl48

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403714/Shipper_Global_Infographic.jpg

SOURCE Shipper Global