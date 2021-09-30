Shipping & Logistics Leader, ShipHero Opens Accelerator Program to Support Emerging eCommerce Startups

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipHero [https://shiphero.com/], the shipping and logistics provider for over 5,000 e-commerce brands and 3PLs, today announces a new accelerator program for eCommerce startups looking to supercharge their businesses with best-in-class warehouse management software, regular mentorship from the ShipHero team, and access to a community of other fast-growing startups. Applications for the accelerator program open Friday, October 1st - full details visit: ShipHero.com/software/accelerator.

ShipHero's Accelerator Program for eCommerce Startups is a year-long program open to applicants who meet the following criteria: must be new to ShipHero, currently processing under 5,000 shipments per month, less than two years old and received less than $1M in funding to date. The first application window will run from Friday October 1st through Friday October 15th. After the application window closes, ShipHero will select five businesses to participate, with the first round of winners notified the week of October 25th, 2021. Application rounds will open quarterly throughout 2022 and will run for fifteen days, with new startups selected each quarter.



Startups chosen for the program will receive the tools and mentorship they need to take their business to the next level, including access to ShipHero's industry-leading enterprise scale software at a 90% discount. Other perks of the program include access to a community of peers; monthly roundtable sessions with other participants to discuss universal issues in the eCommerce space; exclusive offers from industry partners Loop and Shippo; and monthly 1:1 mentorship with a ShipHero expert to talk through key topics such as processes, warehouse hiring and management, and carrier selection. All participants will receive free brand exposure through marketing and communications by ShipHero.

The program stemmed from CEO and Founder Aaron Rubin's own experience as an entrepreneur, building the foundation for ShipHero. Aaron bootstrapped the company with a $435,000 investment from friends and family in 2013. Eight years later, in 2021, ShipHero received $50 million in investment capital with plans for continued growth. "The ShipHero Accelerator Program is a project I've been working to bring to life for some time now," says Aaron Rubin, CEO and Founder of ShipHero. "Our industry is showing no signs of slowing down and, with ongoing disruptions throughout the supply chain causing delays, it's critical for emerging brands to be armed with the best tools and knowledge to grow their businesses. This is our way of continuing to support the eCommerce community moving into 2022 and beyond."

Applications for the ShipHero Accelerator Program open Friday, October 1st, and will close on October 15th at 11:59pm PT. For full information on participation, including applicant rules and program details visit: ShipHero.com/software/accelerator

About ShipHero

ShipHero is a US-based, leading solution provider in the fast growing eCommerce fulfillment space. ShipHero served over $5 billion of eCommerce orders in 2020 and is growing rapidly. ShipHero provides warehouse management software for brands that operate their own warehouses as well as outsourced fulfillment as a service from ShipHero owned and operated North American warehouses. Some notable customers include Universal Music Group, Glossier and Canadian Tire. ShipHero is a Shopify Plus partner and more than 10% of Shopify Plus stores globally use ShipHero.

SOURCE ShipHero

Related Links

https://shiphero.com/

