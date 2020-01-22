Shipping & Logistics Marketplace FR8Star Announces Successful Closing Quarter & Exclusive New Carrier Feature

Sandhills Global is the company behind these and other industry-leading platforms, including CraneTrader.com and ForestryTrader.com , all of which facilitate the sale of new and used heavy machinery, agricultural equipment, and commercial trucks and trailers. FR8Star is fully integrated into Sandhills' retail platforms, streamlining the specialized transportation process for purchases, rentals, and leases. Buyers can simply click the FR8Star shipping link on any equipment, truck, or trailer listing to launch a quote request specific to that particular asset.

New Carrier Load Board

FR8Star now also provides a carrier load board, a new feature that is exclusive to FR8Star carriers and completely free for them to use. The carrier load board enables carriers to quickly filter and sort loads, and to view all available information about each load, in order to find the loads that are most suitable to their expertise. Criteria for filtering and sorting includes location, shipment type, load/unload method, and special load requirements.

