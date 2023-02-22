Shipping Business of the Future Solves Problems of Today

After delivering more than 120,000 shipments a fresh take on simple, environmentally sustainable shipping services has emerged through Moveitem.com

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moveitem.com and the parent company Motorcycle Shippers, LLC announced today the largest expansion of their services in company history with the release of their website and sustainability-focused shipping services. The online platform is one-of-a-kind when it comes to simplifying the process of getting a moving quote for large, heavy and fragile items. On-demand, instant online rate quotes are available in just a few clicks.

Specialized Shipping for Large Items. Nationwide, door-to-door service

In the U.S, about 36% of heavy-duty trucks run empty

Moveitem.com aggregates shipments inside the network to fill empty spots in the trucks

The network is also participant in the US EPA SmartWay Program for clean and efficient trucking fleets.

When it comes to the freight-moving industry, change has historically been slow. That is until now, entrepreneur Clint Lawrence has reimagined it by focusing on the special needs of large, heavy and fragile shipments with an overall goal of reducing the carbon footprint of the network.

Zeroing in on the needs of each shipment means MoveItem has the ability to provide a more customer-centric approach than you may be used to. Here is what that means. Let's say you are a dentist on the third floor of an office building, and you need a dental chair. Plenty of trucking brokers can get a dental chair shipped to your building if it's properly packaged in wooden crate or secured and wrapped on a pallet, but MoveItem can transport that dental chair without all the special packaging. They can even bring it to the third floor and place it in position for you. And they don't just ship dental chairs. If you have any special delivery requirements or reverse logistics needs for your large or fragile shipments this white glove service is for you.

Here is another example of how MoveItem can take lemons and turn them into lemonade for your business. The conversation around "emissions" has always been a bit of a black eye on the trucking industry. But by addressing it directly through shipment aggregation, MoveItem has been able to change the conversation to one of environmental sustainability.

Would reducing your company's carbon footprint be an attractive look for your business? Would MoveItem's last-mile service help your business "finish the job" for your clients? Try out their shipping calculator, then have an honest conversation about what this service could do for you.

About Moveitem.com

Powered by passionate people, Moveitem's vision was spawned by the frustration of experiencing sub-standard customer service and performance from other shipping companies. Moveitem is operated by Motorcycle Shippers, LLC which is headquartered in Fountain Valley, CA. They have been moving large, heavy and fragile items since 1994. For more information visit their website or call 800-730-3151 and keep up with the company on its Facebook page.

Media Contact:

Moveitem.com

(800) 730-3151

[email protected]

SOURCE Moveitem.com