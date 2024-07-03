Shipping Container Liners Market size is set to grow by USD 239.3 million from 2024-2028, Growing seaborne trade to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shipping container liners market size is estimated to grow by USD 239.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.68% during the forecast period. Growing seaborne trade is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in demand for cold chain logistics from pharmaceutical sector. However, increase in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Amcor Plc, AP Moller Maersk AS, Berry Global Inc., Bulk Flow, Bulk Handling Australia Group Pty Ltd., CDF Corp., Eceplast Srl, Emmbi Industries Ltd., Greif Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LC Packaging International BV, Ozerden Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Palmetto Industries International Inc., Praxas B.V., Protek Cargo, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Thermal Packaging Solutions Ltd., THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A., United Bags Inc., and Ven Pack.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global shipping container liners market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Food, Chemicals, Minerals, and Others), Type (Woven polypropylene, Woven polyethylene, PE/PET film, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, AP Moller Maersk AS, Berry Global Inc., Bulk Flow, Bulk Handling Australia Group Pty Ltd., CDF Corp., Eceplast Srl, Emmbi Industries Ltd., Greif Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LC Packaging International BV, Ozerden Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Palmetto Industries International Inc., Praxas B.V., Protek Cargo, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Thermal Packaging Solutions Ltd., THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A., United Bags Inc., and Ven Pack

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The pharmaceutical industry, a significant global sector worth USD1.6 billion by 2024, relies heavily on cold chain logistics for temperature-controlled storage and distribution of sensitive products. With less than 10% of pharmaceutical volume moved via ocean freight, companies are turning to this cost-effective alternative due to rising logistics expenses and pressure to reduce prices. This shift is expected to boost the demand for container liners, fueling the growth of the shipping container liners market during the forecast period.

The Shipping Container Liners market has seen significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions. Companies are focusing on producing high-quality liners to meet the needs of various industries, including e-commerce and manufacturing. The use of advanced materials like polyethylene and PVC has led to the development of stronger and more durable liners. Additionally, the trend towards sustainability has resulted in the production of eco-friendly liners made from recycled materials. The market is also witnessing the adoption of innovative technologies like RFID tracking and smart liners to enhance supply chain visibility and efficiency. Overall, the Shipping Container Liners market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global shipping container liners market is facing challenges due to rising raw material costs. Crude oil prices, a key component in producing polypropylene (PP) for container liners, have increased significantly. Decreased production from oil companies and geopolitical tensions have contributed to this trend. Additionally, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia led to a surge in resin prices, further increasing manufacturing costs. These factors may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

by led to a surge in resin prices, further increasing manufacturing costs. These factors may hinder market growth during the forecast period. The Shipping Container Liners market faces several challenges. Commodities require protection during transportation, and the use of liners is essential. However, finding the right liner for specific cargo types can be difficult. The variety of liners, including polyethylene, PVC, and PVDC, adds complexity. Additionally, the size and shape of containers vary, requiring custom-made liners. Producers must also consider the durability and strength of liners to withstand harsh shipping conditions. Furthermore, the cost of production and transportation can impact profitability. Lastly, ensuring regulatory compliance and sustainability are ongoing concerns.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This shipping container liners market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Food

1.2 Chemicals

1.3 Minerals

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Woven polypropylene

2.2 Woven polyethylene

2.3 PE/PET film

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Food- The global shipping container liners market in the food industry is experiencing growth due to the demand for hygienic and cost-effective solutions for transporting and storing food products. Container liners offer protection against moisture, contamination, and damage, making them ideal for grains, flour, sugar, spices, and other dry foods. Increased food safety and hygiene requirements, as well as the convenience and cost-effectiveness of reusable liners, contribute to their popularity. For instance, the US grain export market has seen a 10.5% increase in wheat exports between January 2022 and January 2023, highlighting the importance of container liners in maintaining product quality and marketability.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Shipping Container Liners Market has experienced a surging demand due to the increasing tons of cargo transported via seaborne transportation. Bulk packaging of liquids and minerals requires robust protective packaging, leading to an operational revenue growth for container liner manufacturers. Urbanization and the expansion of pharmaceutical companies necessitate the use of container liners for transporting and shipments, ensuring protection against temperature variations, fire, bad weather, theft, impacts, and deterioration. Container liners are essential for bulk cargo, including polyethylene, polypropylene, metalized films, and poly vinyl chloride, which are commonly used for packaging various commodities. Repository facilities play a crucial role in the supply chain, providing storage solutions for container liners before they are used for transportation.

Market Research Overview

The Shipping Container Liners Market encompasses the production and supply of protective coverings designed to fit inside standard shipping containers. These liners ensure the safe transportation of goods by preventing damage from moisture, dust, and other environmental factors. The market is driven by the increasing global trade and the need for efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions. The use of reusable liners further contributes to the market's growth, as they reduce the need for disposable packaging. The market also caters to various industries such as food and beverage, chemicals, and automotive, among others. The demand for liners is expected to remain strong due to the growing trend towards international trade and the need for secure and reliable transportation of goods.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Food



Chemicals



Minerals



Others

Type

Woven Polypropylene



Woven Polyethylene



PE/PET Film



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio