Shipping Container Liners Market size to increase by USD 236.54 million between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by End-user and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shipping container liners market size is estimated to grow by USD 236.54 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.75% during the forecast period. The shipping container liners market, primarily using polypropylene (PP), is influenced by crude oil prices. Despite increased production from Russia, Canada, and Iran, the crude oil saurplus is forecasted to decrease, leading to PP price increases. Key factors include cattle feed, commodities, urbanization, product contamination, and trade regulations. Container liners face challenges such as transit, temperature fluctuations, and cargo capacity. Companies like those dealing with pharmaceuticals and urbanization have significant market presence, with production sites and capacities impacting product launches and application dominance. Cost-effectiveness, reusability, and closed-loop systems are essential considerations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shipping Container Liners Market 2023-2027

The End-user segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the shipping container liners market

The Shipping Container Liners Market encompasses the production and distribution of woven polypropylene liners used to safeguard goods within containers in various industries, including pharmaceutical, food, agriculture, and chemical processing. Container liners offer economic advantages by preventing product contact with container walls, keeping out moisture, and protecting against environmental conditions. In the shipping industry, container liners play a crucial role in logistics, reducing congestion and equipment availability issues at ports. Extra related costs, such as congestion surcharges, are minimized due to the efficient handling of goods. Woven polypropylene liners are available in various forms, including flexible products, and are used for bulk packaging of liquids, minerals, and other goods. The market for container liners is surging, driven by the increasing demand for protective packaging in manufacturing industries, international trade, and shippers of chemicals. Alternatives to woven polypropylene liners include polyethylene film, PVC, metalized film, steel drums, plastic drums, and fiber drums. The global market for container liners is expected to reach significant operational revenue in tons through seaborne transportation.

The Shipping Container Liners Market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing surging demand due to the growing export of food and agricultural products from top producers like China, India, and Japan. Economic advantages, such as logistical efficiency and cost savings, make container liners an essential component of the shipping industry. However, congestion at ports and equipment availability issues can lead to extra related costs, including congestion surcharges. Container liners are crucial for protecting goods during seaborne transportation. They come in various forms, including Polyethylene film, PVC, Metalized film, Steel drums, Plastic drums, Fiber drums, and Flexible products. These liners are used for bulk packaging of liquids, minerals, and other goods, ensuring their safe transportation. Manufacturing industries and international trade rely heavily on container liners for protective packaging. Shippers in the shipping industry benefit from the operational revenue generated by container liners. Container liners are also used for transporting chemicals and other sensitive materials, requiring specific container surfaces for optimal protection. In summary, the Shipping Container Liners Market in APAC is driven by the economic advantages of logistics and the surging demand for food and agricultural exports. Despite challenges like congestion and equipment availability, container liners remain an essential component of the shipping industry, providing protective packaging solutions for various goods and industries.

Commenting on the market trends, a Senior Analyst of Technavio, stated," The pharmaceutical industry, which accounts for less than 10% of its volume through ocean freight, is expected to increase its use of cold chain logistics by sea freight due to rising demand and cost pressures. Container liners play a crucial role in seaborne transportation of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other goods, offering economic advantages over airfreight despite congestion, equipment availability issues, and extra related costs like congestion surcharges. Protective packaging, including polyethylene film, PVC, metalized film, steel drums, plastic drums, fiber drums, and flexible products, is essential for maintaining product quality during shipping."

Analyst Review

The Shipping Container Liners Market has experienced a surging demand due to the increasing need for bulk transportation of liquids, minerals, and other cargo. Seaborne transportation is a key contributor to this market's growth, as it offers significant capacity advantages for the bulk shipping of materials. Bulk packaging solutions, such as those made from Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Metalized Films, and Poly vinyl chloride, are essential for protecting the contents of containers from various impacts, temperature variations, fire, bad weather, and theft during transport and shipments. Urbanization and the growth of industries, particularly pharmaceutical companies, have further boosted the market's operational revenue. Container liners play a crucial role in ensuring product contamination does not occur during transportation, making them an indispensable component of the logistics chain. Repository facilities are also essential for the effective use of container liners, as they provide a secure and convenient location for storing and retrieving liners when needed. Overall, the Shipping Container Liners Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and reliable transportation solutions.

Market Overview

The Shipping Container Liners Market involves the production and supply of liners used to protect and secure goods transported in shipping containers. These liners are made from various materials such as polyethylene, PVC, and PVDC. They come in different sizes and specifications to fit various container types and sizes. The market for shipping container liners is driven by the increasing global trade and the need to protect goods during transportation. Key players in this market include Chemic, Polytank, and Liquid Carrier. The use of advanced technologies like recycled materials and biodegradable polymers is gaining popularity in the market to reduce environmental impact. The market is segmented by material type, container size, and region. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market due to its large shipping industry and high demand for containerized transportation. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

