Shipping Container Market Size to Reach USD 12.08 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 4.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shipping Container Market is Segmented by Container Size (Small Container (20 feet), Large Container (40 feet), and High Cube Container (40 feet)),Product Type (Dry Storage Container, Flat Rack Container, Refrigerated Container, Special Purpose Container, and Others), and EndUse (Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial Products, Vehicle Transport, and Others) The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2020 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Transportation & Logistics Category.

The global shipping containers market size was valued at USD 8.70 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 12.08 Billion by 2027, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% for the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Shipping Container Industry Are:

Factors such as an increase in demand for cargo transportation via ships and an increase in trade-related agreements are assisting the expansion of the shipping container market. When compared to other modes of transportation, demand for cargo transportation via waterways is increasing due to factors such as cost-effectiveness and the ability to convey goods in a secure manner.

Furthermore, the trend of automation in sea transportation, as well as an increase in maritime safety requirements, are expected to present potential possibilities for the shipping containers market throughout the forecast period.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1S53/Shipping_Container_Market

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Shipping Container Market

The growth of the shipping container industry is likely to be aided by an increase in trade-related agreements. To transport commodities from one area to another, many trade agreements have been negotiated between developed and developing countries. As a result, waterways are now a more efficient and cost-effective route of transportation for providers.

Cargo container manufacturers have developed more efficient and better-looking containers in a variety of forms and sizes because of this increased inclination. This in turn fuels the shipping container market growth. Tariffs and levies have also been reduced because of free trade agreements. Furthermore, because exporters and importers do not have to pay taxes to the government, commercial operations have increased.

Furthermore, the expansion of the shipping container market is likely to be fuelled by an increase in demand for cargo transportation via ships. Cargo transportation by ship is becoming increasingly popular. When compared to other modes of transportation, a bigger volume of cargo is efficiently transported to the other end in a more secure manner. Furthermore, cargo ships are less expensive than road and air transportation for transporting goods. Ships can transfer more stuff in less time from one point to another.

The trend of automation in maritime transportation is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for participants in the shipping container market. Automation advances and large firms' demonstrations of autonomous ships have enabled a number of governments to join forces to build automated vessels for passenger and cargo transportation, culminating in the shipping industry's expansion.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-1S53/shipping-container

Shipping Container Market Share Analysis

Small containers are predicted to have the biggest market share over the projection period, based on container size. This is owing to increased commodities import and export by countries all over the world, as well as a growth of manufacturing facilities.

The dry storage containers category is predicted to have the greatest market share over the projection period, based on product type.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the shipping container industry. Europe, LAMEA, and North America came in second and third, respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, China held the greatest share of the global shipping container market in 2019, while Malaysia is predicted to rise rapidly over the projection period.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-1S53/Shipping_Container_Market

Key Market Players

A.P. Moller–Maersk Group

China International Marine Containers

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co. Ltd

CXIC Group

Singamas Container Holdings Limited.

TLS Offshore Containers / TLS Special Containers

W&K Containers, Inc.

YMC Container Solutions

CARU Containers

OEG OFFSHORE LIMITED

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-1S53/Shipping_Container_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1S53&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global dry bulk shipping market size is projected to grow from USD 35 billion in 2020 to USD 101 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2021 to 2027.

- The global Chemical Tanker Shipping market size is projected to reach USD 2789460 Million by 2027, from USD 2427140 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Liquid Chemical Tanker Shipping market size is projected to reach USD 9336.9 Million by 2027, from USD 7870.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Shipping Software market size is projected to reach USD 2845.2 Million by 2027, from USD 1675.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Gas Detectors for Shipping market size was USD 281 Million and it is expected to reach USD 348.3 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

- The global Container Technology market size is projected to reach USD 1816.6 Million by 2027, from USD 496.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Maritime Safety Management Systems market size is projected to reach USD 514.9 Million by 2027, from USD 267.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2027.

- Global Shipping and Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Refrigerated Shipping Containers Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Shipping Supplies Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027

- Global Dropshipping Market Report 2021

- Global Shipping Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Shipping Container Home Design Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Shipping Label Sales Market Report 2021

To see the full list of related reports on the Shipping Container

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports