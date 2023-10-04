Shipping Container Market to increase by USD 2.4 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth of rail intermodal across the globe boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shipping container market size is expected to grow by USD 2.4 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Dry containers, Reefer containers, Tank containers, and Special containers), Application (Food and beverages, Consumer goods, Healthcare, Industrial products, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of the rail intermodal across the globe drives the market. Factors such as the growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability. There is rising adoption of rail intermodal among cargo moves due to various stringent regulations as well, and the fuel efficiency of rail transportation is four times better than other modes of transportation. Some of the primary goods that are transported through European intermodal include minerals, coal, and liquefied petroleum. Furthermore, there is a rising growth of intermodal railway transportation across APAC. Therefore, the growing ail intermodal will increase the demand for containers among different end users such as coal refiners, mining players, consumer goods manufacturers, and cargo players. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the shipping container market: AP Moller Maersk AS, Arcus Infrastructure Partners LLP, CARU Group BV, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd., CXIC Group Container Co. Ltd., Dong Fang International Containers, Evergreen Marine Corp. Taiwan Ltd., Hapag Lloyd AG, Hoover Circular Solutions, OEG Offshore UK Ltd., PODS Enterprises LLC, Retveyraaj Cargo Shipping Containers, Sea Box Inc., SHARKCAGE Inc., Singamas Container Holdings Ltd., TLS Offshore Containers, Valisons and Co., W and K Containers Inc., and YMC Container Solutions

The Shipping Container Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.11% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The growth in the global demand for refrigerated transportation is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.

The growth of the refrigerated transportation segment is fuelled by factors such as the increasing adoption of cold chain solutions due to numerous benefits, including the safe transportation of temperature-sensitive and perishable products. In addition,

Such kind of transportation fuels operational efficiency, thereby reducing food wastage and improving the shelf life/durability of temperature-sensitive products.

Furthermore, there is an increasing adoption of reefer containers in refrigeration transportation in order to carry and transport temperature-sensitive and perishable products from different industries, such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals, to retail outlets and consumers.

Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

Changing container prices is a major challenge impeding the shipping container market growth.

Even though, the increase in the bulk purchase of containers by end-users is fuelled by the lower container prices, it cannot be certain in all cases. The decline in prices of containers can be caused by the oversupply of containers in the market.

Additionally, the oversupply of containers can lead to a reduction in the container utilization rate of container end-users.

Therefore, it will lead to a decline in preference for new container purchasing as it significantly impacts the return on investment of the container end-users.

Hence, such factors negatively impact the market which in turn will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth of the dry containers segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is a growing demand for dry containers segment particularly in China and India as these countries are very involved in the export and import activities of dry freight. In addition, the growing population in China and India has increased the demand for different commodities. Therefore, the growing demand for dry commodities in these countries will significantly contribute to the demand for this segment. Australia, Russia, and Ukraine are some of the major exporters of food grains in the world. As a result, the rising volume of export and import activities in these countries will fuel the demand for the dry container segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Shipping Container Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Arcus Infrastructure Partners LLP, CARU Group BV, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd., CXIC Group Container Co. Ltd., Dong Fang International Containers, Evergreen Marine Corp. Taiwan Ltd., Hapag Lloyd AG, Hoover Circular Solutions, OEG Offshore UK Ltd., PODS Enterprises LLC, Retveyraaj Cargo Shipping Containers, Sea Box Inc., SHARKCAGE Inc., Singamas Container Holdings Ltd., TLS Offshore Containers, Valisons and Co., W and K Containers Inc., and YMC Container Solutions Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

