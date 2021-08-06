Shipping Giant MyUS.com Continues Its Unrivaled Service with Its New Global Shipping Product, PackageHopper by MyUS

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyUS.com is thrilled to announce its continued solution expansion with the addition of its new customer to customer (C2C) product, PackageHopper by MyUS.

MyUS.com's commitment to best-in-class customer service, its TruePrice™ pricing model — pricing shipments by weight only* — and the MyUS.com team's innovation allow the company to augment the suite of worldwide shipping (and shopping) solutions it offers to its global customers, Vice President of Product Innovation Nabetsi Torres says.

"MyUS.com has been in the global shipping market for over 24 years," CEO Ramesh Bulusu added. "That brings with it unparalleled knowledge about industry best practices and what our customers want — and expect."

At MyUS.com, the primary driver is connecting customers to the global people and products that enhance the quality of their lives, Torres further explained. "The MyUS.com team is fully committed to efficiency, quality, and customer retention and both TruePrice™ — eliminating the all too frequent 'bait and switch' pricing model that occurs across our industry — and our new product, PackageHopper by MyUS, are testaments to that commitment," she says.

Moreover, due to the unique affiliation between MyUS.com and its multinational shipping and receiving partners, PackageHopper by MyUS offers customers unparalleled ease of use for shipping globally.

MyUS.com provided an outline of how the new product works for its customers:



The US-based customer (excluding Alaska and Hawaii ) gives MyUS.com the shipment details and receives an instant, accurate shipping rate. The customer prints the shipping label and exports required documentation (provided by MyUS.com). The customer drops off the package at a UPS or FedEx location. The package is shipped quickly and safely to the recipient's destination country.

PackageHopper by MyUS delivers the type of product customers have come to rely on from MyUS.com — this time connecting its US-based customers to family members and friends, globally (rather than a US-based retailer to a global retail customer).

Additionally, MyUS.com is pleased to announce that, with the release of PackageHopper by MyUS, it plans to continue expanding its team to support the growth of this exciting addition to its suite of industry-revered products.

For more information on PackageHopper by MyUS, please visit packagehopper.myus.com.

*MyUS TruePriceTM calculates rates by weight for packages up to 80 linear inches (length+width+height). TruePriceTM excludes oversized shipments greater than 80 inches.

MyUS.com is an international shipping and shopping organization that enables individuals and businesses to ship products to over 220 countries, worldwide. Click below to learn more about MyUS.com's suite of unparalleled shopping and shipping services, including: MyUS Shopping, MyUS Marketplace, and PackageHopper by MyUS.

