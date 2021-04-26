Shipping Innovator Flock Freight Announces New Office and Strategic New Hire to Its Senior Leadership Team, Amid Company Growth

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flock Freight, a technology company that is reinventing freight shipping with shared truckload service, today announced the growth of its executive team, forthcoming new office, and overall team expansion to come. Melina Fairleigh joins as the senior vice president of people and Luis Saenz has been promoted to chief technology officer.

"We're at a pivotal stage as a company, and this new strategic hire and promotion are critical to sustain Flock Freight's accelerating growth," said Oren Zaslansky, CEO and founder of Flock Freight. "It's exciting to welcome Melina to the team, and we're confident, with her expertise and Luis's continued technical execution, we will exceed our short- and long-term goals."

Fairleigh brings decades of experience building innovation and inclusivity into high-velocity workplace cultures — now, she leads the strategic growth and development of Flock Freight's world-class team. Prior to joining Flock Freight, Fairleigh spent three years as SVP people at Housecall Pro, a rapid-growth, San Diego-based SaaS startup bringing technology to a largely non-tech optimized industry. Prior to Housecall Pro, Fairleigh played a fundamental role in the explosive expansion of the specialty grocery chain, Trader Joe's. During her 15 years as head of recruitment and development at Trader Joe's, she led Trader Joe's University, opened stores in 30 new states, and grew the company from 5,000 to 35,000 employees without compromising a best-in-class employee culture.

Saenz, a founding member of the Flock Freight team, has been promoted to chief technology officer and will continue to lead the product and engineering organizations with additional focus on applied data science and machine learning. Saenz was pivotal to the development of the software platform and proprietary algorithms that underpin the company's shared truckload solution. He draws on 20+ years of experience building innovative products and leading high performance software engineering teams. Prior to Flock Freight, he worked as principal software engineer at Oracle, and then led product development at SaaS startups from initial traction through growth and successful exits.

Flock Freight has added 50 employees in the first quarter of 2021 and plans to add 200 more this year. Flock Freight will place emphasis on growing the engineering and sales teams, on the heels of a recent Series C funding round from SoftBank Vision Fund II, with positions available in San Diego, CA and remotely. Additionally, Flock Freight will be opening a new office in Encinitas at 701 S. Coast Highway this summer.

Flock Freight is a San Diego-based B Corp that's been reinventing freight shipping since 2015. Flock Freight leverages its first-to-market advanced algorithms that pool shipments and fill trucks at scale to create a new standard of service for shippers and increase revenue for carriers. Flock Freight's shared truckload solution eliminates terminals and is the only carbon-neutral shipping option with all emissions accounted for through carbon offsets supporting freight-related efficiency projects. Flock Freight is backed by SoftBank, SignalFire, GLP, Google Ventures, and several other leaders in the supply chain transformation.

SOURCE Flock Freight

Related Links

https://www.flockfreight.com

