Shipping Innovator Flock Freight Named to 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

ENCINITAS, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flock Freight , a technology company that is reinventing freight shipping with shared truckload service, today announced its position on the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list . More than 1,560 submissions were reviewed by CNBC editorial staff to determine the top 50 private startups poised to be the next generation of billion-dollar public companies.

"We are honored to be recognized on this prestigious list among other industry change-makers," said Oren Zaslansky, CEO and founder of Flock Freight. "2021 has been an exciting year for the company and we're looking forward to the company's growth as we continue to revolutionize the freight industry."

Flock Freight is disrupting the $2T freight industry by fundamentally changing the way freight moves. While digital freight brokerages automate and streamline the connection between shippers and carriers, Flock Freight is the only company creating optimal outcomes for both parties with a brand-new shipping mode: shared truckload. Flock Freight's guaranteed shared truckload service, FlockDirect, is the industry's only carbon neutral shipping mode offered at no extra cost to shippers. It eliminates emissions, shipping terminals and transloading while optimizing shipment routes with no damage or delays for partial loads.

Shared truckload requires proprietary algorithms that pool multiple partial shipments onto one truck, avoiding terminals and using last-in-first-out loading to create the most efficient route between destinations. Because technology eliminates unnecessary mileage, shared truckloads aren't on the road any longer than they need to be, which creates a win-win scenario for both shippers and the environment. Shared truckload has become the innovative alternative to the traditional two shipping options: less-than truckload and truckload. For context, the less-than truckload mode zigzags freight between hubs and terminals and increases the likelihood of shipment loss, damage, delay, and greenhouse gas emissions. The truckload mode, on the other hand, lets shippers buy entire trailers for freight that doesn't fill the available deck space, resulting in the transportation of air.

Flock Freight, an EPA SmartWay partner and the only freight-shipping company to earn a B Corporation certification, has added 50 employees in the first quarter of 2021 and plans to hire 200 more this year. Flock Freight will place emphasis on growing the engineering and sales teams, on the heels of a recent Series C funding round from SoftBank Vision Fund II, with positions available in San Diego, CA and remotely. Additionally, Flock Freight will be opening a new office in Encinitas at 701 S. Coast Highway this summer.

Flock Freight is a San Diego-based B Corp that's been reinventing freight shipping since 2015. Flock Freight leverages its first-to-market advanced algorithms that pool shipments and fill trucks at scale to create a new standard of service for shippers and increase revenue for carriers. Flock Freight's shared truckload solution eliminates terminals and is the only carbon-neutral shipping option with all emissions accounted for through carbon offsets supporting freight-related efficiency projects. Flock Freight is backed by SoftBank, SignalFire, GLP, Google Ventures, and several other leaders in the supply chain transformation.

