Shipping Stocks' Research Reports Released on Diana Shipping, DryShips, Frontline, and Navios Maritime Partners

Diana Shipping

Athens, Greece-based Diana Shipping Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.28% higher at $3.60 with a total trading volume of 202,072 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.45% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.25%. Furthermore, shares of Diana Shipping, which provides shipping transportation services, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.50.

On April 26th, 2018, Diana Shipping announced that its financial results for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018, are scheduled to be released before the opening of the US financial markets on May 10th, 2018. Management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET that same day to review these results. The webcast may be accessed by visiting the Company's website and clicking on the webcast link.

DryShips

Shares in Athens, Greece-based DryShips Inc. ended at $3.43, down 1.44% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 383,714 shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.47% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 0.24% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of DryShips, which owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide, have an RSI of 40.29.

On April 04th, 2018, DryShips announced that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31st, 2017, has been filed with the US SEC. The annual report may be accessed on both the Company's and the SEC's website.

Frontline

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Frontline Ltd's stock ended yesterday's session 0.23% higher at $4.34 with a total trading volume of 200,341 shares. The stock is trading 2.20% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide, have an RSI of 40.87.

Navios Maritime Partners

On Tuesday, shares in Monaco-based Navios Maritime Partners L.P. recorded a trading volume of 697,224 shares. The stock finished 1.16% lower at $1.70. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 8.58%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia, have an RSI of 40.97.

On April 27th, 2018, Navios Maritime Partners' Board of Directors adopted an annual distribution policy of $0.08 per unit, as previously announced. The $0.02 quarterly cash distribution commenced with the quarter ended March 31st, 2018 and will be payable on May 14th, 2018 to unitholders of record as of May 10th, 2018.

