Shipping Stocks' Research Reports Released on Nordic American Tankers, Teekay Tankers, Overseas Shipholding, and Scorpio Bulkers

Nordic American Tankers

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Nordic American Tankers Ltd's stock finished Wednesday's session 4.59% higher at $2.05 with a total trading volume of 1.05 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.57%. Shares of the Company, which engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.20. Get the full research report on NAT for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NAT

Teekay Tankers

Shares in Hamilton, Bermuda-based Teekay Tankers Ltd ended at $1.14, down 2.56% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.44 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.18 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 3.52% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Teekay Tankers, which engages in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers worldwide, have an RSI of 48.38.

On March 16th, 2018, Teekay Tankers announced the following changes to its Board Audit Committee: (i) Richard D. Paterson has been appointed as the new Chair of the Audit Committee, effective March 15th, 2018; and (ii) William Lawes has stepped down as Audit Committee Chair but remains on the Audit Committee and Board. Gain free access to the research report on TNK at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TNK

Overseas Shipholding Group

Tampa, Florida headquartered Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 6.29% higher at $3.21 with a total trading volume of 627,694 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 34.87% in the past month and 12.63% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 40.49% and 27.76% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Overseas Shipholding, which owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the US, have an RSI of 70.69. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on OSG at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=OSG

Scorpio Bulkers

On Wednesday, shares in Monaco-based Scorpio Bulkers Inc. recorded a trading volume of 284,832 shares. The stock finished 0.71% higher at $7.10. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 5.49%. Furthermore, shares of Scorpio Bulkers, which owns and operates dry bulk carriers, have an RSI of 48.15.

On April 03rd, 2018, Scorpio Bulkers announced that the Company has received a commitment for a loan facility of up to $12.75 million from a leading European financial institution to finance its Kamsarmax bulk carrier to delivered from Jiangsu New Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co Ltd in China in Q3 2018. The loan facility has a final maturity date of five years from delivery and bears interest at LIBOR, plus a margin of 2.40% per annum. Register now for today's free coverage on SALT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SALT

