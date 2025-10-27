Ship&Play Launches Cruise Line Partnerships with Azamara Cruises, Emerald Cruises & Tours and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

New Service Lets Guests Skip the Luggage Hassle and Sail Straight into Vacation Mode

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship&Play, the trusted leader in luxury luggage shipping and the team behind ShipSticks — the leading name in golf club and sports equipment shipping — is proud to announce its first-ever cruise partnerships with Azamara Cruises, Emerald Cruises & Tours and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, delivering a seamless, door-to-stateroom travel experience for guests.

Starting with fall 2025 itineraries on November 1st for Azamara Cruises and on November 15th for Emerald Cruises & Tours and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, cruise passengers can now ship their luggage from home directly to their suite and return it home again — skipping airport baggage claim, customs delays, and long check-in lines.

"At Ship&Play, we believe luxury travel should feel effortless from the very first step," said Ship&Play Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Marsico. "By turning luggage into a concierge experience, we eliminate one of travel's biggest pain points and let our guests focus entirely on the journey, not the grind of getting there or home."

"We're always looking for innovative ways to enhance the guest experience and redefine what it means to travel in true luxury," said Ken Muskat, President of Scenic Group, USA/LATAM. "Our partnership with Ship&Play brings a new level of ease and sophistication to cruising. From the moment a guest's bags leave their doorstep, they can trust that every element of their journey with Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises & Tours has been designed for comfort, confidence, and exceptional care."

With fully trackable, insured delivery, Ship&Play makes it effortless to travel light so individuals can focus on the moments that matter. Whether headed out or heading home, the service is ideal for both round-trip and one-way journeys (especially helpful when travelers are too tired to haul it back or have added some new purchases).

"At Azamara Cruises, our priority is creating a seamless, elevated journey for our guests from beginning to end," said Simon Blacoe, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Azamara Cruises. "By partnering with Ship&Play, we're able to make the experience even more effortless—guests can arrive onboard already at ease, with their luggage waiting for them, and immediately immerse themselves in the destination-rich experiences that set Azamara Cruises apart."

Travel advisors can also benefit from this new offering, earning a commission starting at 10 percent on every booking while helping clients eliminate one of the biggest pain points of air travel: luggage stress. Guests can effortlessly book their return shipments while onboard, ensuring a seamless journey home — no baggage claim, no stress.

About Ship&Play

Founded in 2011 with the brand ShipSticks, the Ship&Play family of brands focuses on offering a concierge experience for travelers, alleviating the need to travel with the burden of bulky luggage, and expensive, damage-prone gear like golf clubs, skis, snowboards, bikes and more onto airplanes.

