Shippo Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

Annual ranking recognizes America's fastest-growing private companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shippo, the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce, today announced it has been ranked No. 3,839 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The prestigious list recognizes independent businesses that have achieved exceptional revenue growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the U.S. economy. Past Inc. 5000 honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Chobani, Patagonia, and many other companies that have gone on to become household names.

The recognition reflects Shippo's continued growth as businesses of every size increasingly rely on the company's shipping platform to simplify operations, reduce costs, and deliver better customer experiences. Today, more than 4.6 million customers, including leading e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands, use Shippo to streamline shipping across more than 40 global carriers.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," said Laura Behrens Wu, CEO at Shippo. "This reflects the trust our customers place in Shippo and the commitment of our team to helping businesses navigate shipping with greater speed, simplicity, and confidence. We're focused on putting AI to work: choosing the right carrier, predicting delivery dates, and making our product even easier to use. The goal is the same as it's always been, make shipping simpler for the people doing it."

The 2026 Inc. 5000 recognizes companies that continue to drive innovation across industries while contributing to economic growth and job creation. Collectively, companies on this year's list generated a median three-year revenue growth rate of 130% and added more than 627,000 jobs across the United States during the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and a searchable database by industry and geography, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000. Honorees will be recognized during the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place Oct. 14-16 in Dallas.

About Shippo

Founded in 2013, Shippo is the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce. Over 4.6 million customers, including top e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands, rely on Shippo to navigate the complexities of shipping and fuel growth. With Shippo's platform, businesses of all sizes can access 40+ global carriers, get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns, and more. To learn more, visit shippo.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through its journalism, Inc. informs, educates, and elevates the profile of the risk-takers, innovators, and business builders creating the future of commerce. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact for Shippo

Mike Bradshaw

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 801-373-7888

SOURCE Shippo