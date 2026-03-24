Shippo Expands Shippo Intelligence with New AI-Powered Insights and Advanced Shipping Analytics

New capabilities include weekly AI-generated insights emails, interactive shipping performance maps, and deeper cost visibility to help merchants make smarter shipping decisions.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shippo, the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce, today announced the next phase of Shippo Intelligence. The update introduces new AI-powered insights and enhanced analytics designed to help merchants quickly identify issues, reduce costs, and improve delivery performance.

The latest release introduces weekly AI-generated insights emails and new analytics capabilities that surface important trends in shipping costs, carrier performance, and delivery outcomes. These tools help merchants quickly understand what is changing in their shipping operations and identify opportunities to improve performance.

Eligible Shippo Intelligence customers who print at least 100 labels per week will receive a personalized weekly insights email summarizing key shipping trends from the previous week. The report highlights meaningful changes across shipping spend, delivery performance, and shipment volume, along with clear recommendations on what to do next, such as adjusting service levels or addressing rising surcharges. Merchants can follow links directly from the email into Shippo Intelligence to explore the underlying data and take action. They can also provide feedback directly in the weekly digest to personalize their insights and get recommendations that are most relevant to their operations.

"Shipping is one of the most complex and dynamic parts of running an e-commerce business," said Laura Behrens Wu, CEO and Co-founder of Shippo. "With Shippo Intelligence, we are helping merchants move beyond static reporting by surfacing the insights that matter most so teams can quickly understand what is changing and take action to improve performance."

Shippo Intelligence now also includes interactive maps that make it easy to quickly identify regional trends in shipping activity and delivery performance. Teams can analyze metrics such as total labels purchased, average label rates, on-time delivery performance, and transit times by state or region. Advanced filtering allows merchants to segment data by carrier account, origin ZIP codes, destination regions, and other operational variables to better understand what is driving shipping outcomes.

The update also gives merchants clearer visibility into shipping costs with two new dashboards focused on surcharges and positive adjustments. The surcharges dashboard provides detailed breakdowns of additional fees by carrier, service level, and cause so merchants can identify and reduce unexpected charges. The positive adjustments dashboard highlights invoice adjustments that reduce shipping costs and provides a clearer understanding of spend.

"The dashboards have been very helpful in giving us visibility into both current and historical performance, which in turn helps us prioritize next steps," said Maria Gonzalez, COO at Nice & Bella. "Overall, the tool is working very well for us, and we've genuinely enjoyed using it."

Shippo Intelligence helps merchants turn shipping data into clear, actionable insights by combining AI-powered recommendations, interactive analytics, and detailed cost visibility. The new capabilities are available to eligible Shippo customers starting today.

If you're interested in learning more, speak with one of their experts today.

About Shippo

Founded in 2013, Shippo is the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce. Over 4.6 million customers—including top e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands—rely on Shippo to navigate the complexities of shipping and fuel growth. With Shippo's platform, businesses of all sizes can access 40+ global carriers, get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns, and more. To learn more, visit shippo.com.

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SOURCE Shippo