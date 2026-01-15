Shippo Appoints Brad Ramsey as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran Business Leader to Drive Cross Segment Growth Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shippo, the leading shipping platform for e-commerce brands, platforms, and marketplaces, today announced that Brad Ramsey has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to CEO Laura Behrens Wu. Ramsey will lead Shippo's global marketing and sales organizations driving growth across SMB, MidMarket, platform and developer audiences.

Ramsey brings over 20 years of sales and marketing leadership experience with high-growth technology companies. Most recently, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Pirate Ship where he led brand and growth efforts that helped drive Pirate Ship's expansion into the Small and Mid-Sized Business segments. Prior to Pirate Ship, Ramsey held senior marketing leadership roles at Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Quizlet, building and scaling Global Marketing Teams and driving Customer Engagement across both B2C and B2B audiences.

"Brad brings a rare combination of brand leadership, operational rigor, and deep domain experience with scaling marketing organizations at some of the world's most innovative technology companies," said Laura Behrens Wu, CEO of Shippo. "As we continue to invest in new capabilities to meet customer needs, and expand our solutions to solve challenges faced by larger organizations, Brad's leadership will play a critical role in driving our next phase of growth."

In his new role, Ramsey will focus on scaling the company's cross segment, go-to-market execution, evolving its brand strategy, and supporting continued platform growth as Shippo expands its reach across e-commerce brands, marketplaces, and technology partners.

"I'm very excited to join the team to help grow our brand globally and create stronger connections with merchants and partners, empowering them with smart technology solutions to help them compete and grow more effectively," stated Ramsey. "In addition to being passionate about Shippo's mission of using simple technology-based shipping solutions to help businesses thrive, I am equally excited about the opportunity to help Shippo accelerate into its next phase of growth."

Founded in 2013, Shippo is the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce. More than 300,000 businesses, including top e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands, trust Shippo to navigate the complexities of shipping and fuel growth. With the Shippo platform, businesses of all sizes can access 40+ global carriers, get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns, and more.

