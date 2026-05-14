SHIP's Annual Lip Sync Battle Fundraiser Raises Funds for Student Homelessness

Hosted by SHIP of Frederick County, the Event Raised Over $49,000 to Support Local

Students Experiencing Homelessness.

FREDERICK, Md., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIP's Annual Lip Sync Battle presented by Fout Crane and Rigging, returned with a bang this year, bringing the community together for an unforgettable evening! The event saw teams competing fiercely for Frederick County's prestigious Golden Microphone and People's Choice award, showcasing incredible talent and creativity.

The celebration in our community was vibrant, highlighted by the winners of the People's Choice Award, RCCC N*Sync, and the Golden Microphone, The 3rd Degree.

Group photo featuring members of all seven teams. Provided by: Jane Bass Photography

Thanks to the generous support of our community, we are thrilled to announce that this year's event raised over $49,000. These funds will significantly contribute to SHIP's mission of aiding students experiencing homelessness, making a real difference in their lives.

With a shared commitment to supporting the local community and our youth, the event is proud to have garnered the support of numerous sponsors, including:

Fout Crane and Rigging, LLC

Attaboy Barrel House

WLR Automotive Group

The Bedwell Family

Middletown Valley Bank

Rice Tire

Paul Davis

Wellpoint

Woodsboro Bank

John and Caroline Orlowski

Banner Life William Penn

Jane Bass Photography

Jim and Tracy Ratcheff

Benefactor Events

PIGS BBQ

Dreamy B Bakery

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

For media inquiries, please contact Melissa Muntz at [email protected].

About SHIP of Frederick County- SHIP of Frederick County exists to support students in need within our community. Students experiencing homelessness can be found in nearly every school in the Frederick County Public School System, affecting all grades and ethnicities, with numbers increasing each year.

Founded in early 2014, SHIP began after the community came together in late 2013 upon discovering the extent of student homelessness, highlighted by the urgent need of a 12-year-old boy. This initiative has since grown into a dedicated partnership involving individuals, organizations, human service agencies, businesses, and government, all working together to advocate and provide for homeless youth in Frederick County. For more information about SHIP of Frederick County and how you can support their mission of helping children in the Frederick County community, call or visit https://shipfrederick.com/. You can also connect with SHIP on Facebook.

SOURCE SHIP of Frederick County