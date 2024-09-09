ShipSage Corporation Partners with ForwardX Robotics for New Era of Efficiency

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardX Robotics, a global leader in vision-based autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), has formed a strategic partnership with ShipSage, a prominent US-based 3PL company. This collaboration automates ShipSage's intralogistics processes at their warehouse in Tracy, California.

ShipSage deployed ten of ForwardX's Max 600-L robots to automate case picking tasks by navigating through dynamic, complex areas that include inbound, picking, and outbound sections. This solution has significantly boosted productivity, stability, and reliability while eliminating unproductive and wasteful walking time. As a result, work is now easier, faster, and more accurate. Warehouse workers no longer have to push heavy carts or follow slow-moving robots, allowing them to focus on more valuable tasks.

First, the Max 600-L AMRs are assigned tasks to pick empty pallets and take them to the designated picking points. Here, the AMRs collaborate with human workers who use PDAs to receive picking assignments, print labels, scan barcodes, load items, and verify items. The on-site printed labels are made possible by a handheld Bluetooth printer. After loading, the AMRs transport the pallets to the unloading area, where they are either packed or directly moved to outbound logistics.

ForwardX's f(x) Fleet Manager integrates with ShipSage's existing systems, serving as the orchestration engine for the case picking solutions. Additionally, the AMRs are capable of autonomously charging, returning to their stations when battery levels drop to a level set by ShipSage's preferences, ensuring the operation runs with no downtime.

ShipSage's deployment of ForwardX Robotics' AMRs has led to over an 80% improvement in Units Picked Per Hour (UPH) and an impressive 99.99% picking accuracy across their 8,235 square meter warehouse. The key pain points addressed include long picking distances, high labor intensity from heavy cargo, and the need for flexible automation to handle mixed SKUs of varying sizes.

ShipSage's transformation with ForwardX Robotics' solutions demonstrates a significant leap towards intelligent, data-driven operations. By automating labor-intensive tasks, ShipSage can focus on high-value activities, ensuring enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and sustainability in their distribution center. This partnership supports ShipSage's decision to be an early adopter of AMR technology as it showcases the power of smart warehousing solutions.

About ForwardX Robotics:

ForwardX Robotics is a global leader in vision-based AMR technology, delivering innovative end-to-end material handling solutions for warehousing and manufacturing facilities. With its advanced fleet management software serving as the orchestration engine, combined with the widest range of vision-first Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), ForwardX Robotics helps businesses achieve higher performance and value within their supply chain operations. The company is comprised of over 250 members hailing from top universities and leading enterprises around the world. As shown by the 350+ patents and its award-winning research work, such as Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award and Robotics Business Review's RBR50 Innovations Award, ForwardX Robotics continues to push the boundaries of innovation. ForwardX is one of few providers in the industry with a proven history of delivering on its promises of increased productivity and reduced costs having fulfilled multiple Fortune Top 500 customers.

ForwardX has deployed over 3,000 AMRs in over 250 facilities across 5 continents. With offices in the US, Japan, Korea, and China, along with partnerships around the globe, ForwardX is expanding and applying its proven solutions to empower the workforce of tomorrow.

About ShipSage:

ShipSage is a U.S.-based Third-Party Logistics (3PL) company that offers a wide range of logistics and fulfillment services tailored to e-commerce businesses and retailers. With strategically located warehouses, ShipSage optimizes shipping times and costs, providing services like warehousing, order fulfillment, inventory management, kitting, assembly, and shipping solutions. Designed to support businesses of all sizes, from startups to established brands, ShipSage's flexible fulfillment solutions help companies scale their operations while reducing overhead costs associated with logistics. With a strong customer-centric approach, ShipSage focuses on providing fast, reliable services that enhance customer satisfaction, making it a preferred choice for e-commerce companies looking to streamline their supply chain and improve delivery speed and accuracy.

