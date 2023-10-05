ShipSigma and Enterprise Payment Systems Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Value Creation

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipSigma, a leading tech-enabled service company providing logistics spend management and optimization, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Enterprise Payment Systems (EPS), a U.S. based credit card acceptance technology and consulting firm specializing in the servicing of high transactional enterprise corporations. This exciting collaboration promises to redefine the way businesses manage their shipping and payment needs, offering a seamless and efficient experience.

"We are excited to collaborate with Enterprise Payment Systems on this venture," said Joe Jordan, President at ShipSigma. "Together, we can offer a comprehensive solution that simplifies operations, enhances efficiency, and ultimately drives EBITDA performance for our customers."

"By facilitating such an alliance and sharing identical client-focused fundamental beliefs, it is with sincere gratitude and excitement to bring a new level of bottom line opportunities to America's best corporations," said Jason Spector, CEO at Enterprise Payment Systems.   

The partnership between ShipSigma and Enterprise Payment Systems aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to create a comprehensive ecosystem that empowers businesses to put an objective eye on reducing their operating costs.

For more information about ShipSigma and Enterprise Payment Systems, please visit https://shipsigma.com/ and https://epssecure.com/.

About ShipSigma 
ShipSigma is an industry leader in the development and application of end-to-end technology that helps shippers, spending $100K - $100M annually, optimize their parcel spend with UPS and FedEx. The team features former carrier pricing executives and technology professionals with decades of industry experience all working together to help customers receive the lowest costs possible. Named a Top Logistics Analytics Solutions Provider by Logistics Tech Outlook, ShipSigma leverages proprietary technology to ensure its 300+ customers make smart, cost-savings decisions. The company manages $1B+ in parcel spend and has saved its customers more than $100M since 2018. For more information about the 2023 Inc Best Workplaces, IBJ Fast 25, and Inc. 5000 company, visit shipsigma.com

About Enterprise Payment Systems
Enterprise Payment Systems (EPS) is an advanced technology payment & consulting corporation that exclusively services public & private enterprise organizations, securely managing billions of dollars in credit card transactions & ACH payments annually. Over the years, EPS has developed advanced payment platforms, interchange algorithm & A.I. integration technologies, as well as efficient reconciliation systems backed by patented, PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2Pe) and tokenization security for some of the world's most recognizable corporations.

Centrally located in the heart of the Midwest (Indiana), EPS effectively and significantly reduces card acceptance costs for its US based clients and global partner resources. From standard retail services to online, complete payment system technology integrations, and card processing contractual negotiations and/or renegotiations, EPS helps corporations protect what matters most, THE BOTTOM LINE!  For more information to learn what EPS can do for your corporation, visit www.epssecure.com.

