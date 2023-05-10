ShipSigma Partners with IndyCar Driver Enaam Ahmed in the 2023 Indy NXT Series

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipSigma, an Indianapolis-based shipping intelligence platform that helps high-volume shippers optimize their parcel spend, announced today a new partnership with IndyCar driver Enaam Ahmed of Cape Motorsports.

This upcoming season will mark Ahmed's first in the INDYCAR development series after finishing third in the 2022 USF Pro 2000 Championship standings.

Chase Flashman, ShipSigma's CEO, stated, "I've been a fan of Indy car racing for a long time, but I'm a bigger fan of an entrepreneurial mindset. It is exciting to have the opportunity to team up with Enaam, a younger driver, who is so passionate about developing his skills both on and off the track." He added, "It's a natural fit for ShipSigma to invest in a young athlete taking risks to achieve his dreams. It's exactly what I did when I started ShipSigma."

Beginning his career in British karting, Ahmed won numerous national and international titles before moving to cars, capturing the MSA Formula Championship Rookie of the Year title in 2015. Finishing fifth in BRDC British F3 in 2016, he won the series title in 2017 with 13 wins and 18 total podiums. He turned his attention to the U.S. in 2021 and made history in 2022 as he become the first British Pakistani to stand on the podium of a race in the very competitive "Road to Indy" ladder.

For more information on Enaam Ahmed visit https://enaamahmed.com/ or https://www.indycar.com/Series/INDY-NXT/Enaam-Ahmed.

ShipSigma is an Indianapolis-based industry leader in the development and application of end-to-end technology that helps shippers, spending $100K - $100M annually, achieve lower costs with UPS and FedEx. Named a Top Logistics Analytics Solutions Provider by Logistics Tech Outlook, ShipSigma leverages proprietary technology to ensure its 300+ customers make smart, cost-savings decisions. The company manages $1B+ in parcel spend and has saved its customers more than $100M since 2018. For more information about the 2023 TechPoint Mira nominee, IBJ Fast 25, and Inc. 5000 company, visit www.shipsigma.com .

