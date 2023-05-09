ShipSigma Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces

INDIANAPOLIS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipSigma has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list, highlighting companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a remarkable achievement."

Inc Best Workplaces 2023

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture.

"Culture eats strategy for breakfast. You can have the best strategy in the world, but if you don't have the right culture, it won't matter. Says ShipSigma's CEO, Chase Flashman. We strive to create an environment that empowers our employees to be their best selves and encourages innovation, collaboration, and accountability."

About ShipSigma

ShipSigma is an Indianapolis-based industry leader in the development and application of end-to-end technology that helps shippers, spending $100K - $100M annually, achieve lower costs with UPS and FedEx. Named a Top Logistics Analytics Solutions Provider by Logistics Tech Outlook, ShipSigma leverages proprietary technology to ensure its 300+ customers make smart, cost-savings decisions. The company manages $1B+ in parcel spend and has saved its customers more than $100M since 2018. For more information about the 2023 TechPoint Mira nominee, IBJ Fast 25, and Inc. 5000 company, visit www.shipsigma.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peerto-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media contact:

Hannah Fogle

[email protected]

3172249929

SOURCE ShipSigma