ShipSigma Ranks No. 949 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that ShipSigma, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) analytics, contract analysis, and negotiation solution that helps customers ensure they are always receiving the lowest parcel shipping costs, earned its place on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in America.

"We are honored to be recognized in the top 20% of this year's Inc. 5000 list. This accomplishment reflects our team's passion and commitment to winning for our customers," said Chase Flashman, Co-Founder & CEO.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to the percentage of revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. On the list of 5000, ShipSigma ranked 9th in Indiana and 37th in the Logistics & Transportation industry. Since the company's inception in 2018, ShipSigma has seen revenue growth of 678% and employee growth of 950%.

"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America is a remarkable achievement," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About ShipSigma

ShipSigma is an Indianapolis-based industry leader in the development and application of end-to-end technology that helps shippers, spending $100K - $100M annually, achieve lower costs with UPS and FedEx. Named a Top Logistics Analytics Solutions Providers in 2020 by Logistics Tech Outlook, ShipSigma leverages proprietary technology to ensure its 250+ customers pay the lowest possible parcel shipping rates, saving them an average of more than 25% annually. The company manages $1B+ in parcel spend and has saved its customers more than $92M. For more information about the 2022 TechPoint Mira Scale-Up of the Year nominee, IBJ Fast 25, and Inc. 5000 company, visit www.shipsigma.com.

