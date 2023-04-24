ShipSigma's Chase Flashman Named to 2023 Forty Under 40 Class

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipSigma congratulates Co-Founder & CEO, Chase Flashman, on being named to the Indianapolis Business Journal's 2023 Forty Under 40 list.

Since 1993, the Indianapolis Business Journal has recognized individuals under the age of 40 who have excelled in their field and are actively engaged in the community. Honorees have demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication in pursuing their careers and show promise to continue to achieve in the future.

Chase Flashman, Co-Founder and CEO at ShipSigma (IBJ photo/Eric Learned)

Chase, a self-made entrepreneur, emptied his 401(k) and maxed out his credit cards to develop ShipSigma, an industry-leading shipping intelligence platform that helps high-volume shippers optimize their parcel spend.

"On average, we reduce shipping costs for companies by 25.2%, which is great, but the impact it has on the people of those companies is everything," said Flashman. "It's been heartwarming to see the money that we save companies be reallocated throughout the organization – hiring more people, advancing their technology, providing raises or bonuses, or even building new headquarters. That's what I love about what we do, the impact it has on the people of the businesses we're helping."

Flashman is also focused on giving back to the city of Indianapolis. He currently spends time volunteering at Damar Services, serving as a board member and mentor at TechPoint, and actively participating at the Indiana Chamber and Young Presidents Organization.

About ShipSigma

ShipSigma is an Indianapolis-based industry leader in the development and application of end-to-end technology that helps shippers, spending $100K - $100M annually, achieve lower costs with UPS and FedEx. Named a Top Logistics Analytics Solutions Provider by Logistics Tech Outlook, ShipSigma leverages proprietary technology to ensure its 250+ customers make smart, cost-savings decisions. The company manages $1B+ in parcel spend and has saved its customers more than $100M since 2018. For more information about the 2023 TechPoint Mira nominee, IBJ Fast 25, and Inc. 5000 company, visit www.shipsigma.com .

