ShipSkis Announces Expanded Multi-Year Partnership with Alterra Mountain Company as Official Shipping Partner of the Ikon Pass

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipSkis today announced an expanded multi-year partnership with Alterra Mountain Company. ShipSkis has been named the company's Official Shipping Partner of Ikon Pass and participating Alterra Mountain Company destinations through 2028.

Building on a successful program launch, the partnership introduces new ways for guests to move more easily between the mountains they love. Through ShipSkis' door-to-door shipping services for skis, snowboards, luggage, and gear, Ikon Pass holders and resort guests can bypass airport congestion, avoid oversized baggage fees, and arrive primed for blue-sky days.

"As the Ikon Pass community grows, we remain focused on enhancing and simplifying the guest journey," said Ryan Blanchard, Vice President, Brand Partnerships at Alterra Mountain Company. "ShipSkis has proven to be a trusted partner in helping travelers begin their travel with ease, and this expansion brings even more value before guests reach the mountain."

Key benefits of ShipSkis' service for guests include:



Door-to-door convenience , with gear picked up from a home or office and delivered directly to accommodations at Alterra Mountain Company destinations.

, with gear picked up from a home or office and delivered directly to accommodations at Alterra Mountain Company destinations. A smoother airport experience , with no oversized baggage to check or claim on arrival.

, with no oversized baggage to check or claim on arrival. Real-time tracking and dedicated support , offering assurance throughout the journey.

, offering assurance throughout the journey. An on-time delivery guarantee, helping guests plan their days with confidence.

Throughout the multi-year term, Ikon Pass holders will receive a special shipping offer and access to dedicated resources to simplify planning and enhance the travel experience. Through Ikon Pass Peak Perks, eligible pass holders receive a 25 percent introductory benefit plus ongoing 10 percent savings. Deer Valley Resort guests also enjoy a $100 booking credit. Guests will also see increased visibility for ShipSkis across select resort websites, communications, and in-destination channels.

"We're excited about the ongoing expansion of our partnership with Alterra Mountain Company," said Jonathan Marsico, CEO of ShipSkis. "Together, we're creating a better, smoother way to travel for Ikon Pass holders and resort guests. Welcome to the future of No Baggage."

For more information on Ikon Pass benefits and ShipSkis services, visit ikonpass.com and shipskis.com.

About ShipSkis

Founded in 2011 with the brand ShipSticks, the Ship&Play family of brands including ShipSkis focuses on offering a concierge experience for travelers, alleviating the need to travel with the burden of bulky luggage and expensive, damage-prone gear like skis, snowboards, golf clubs, bikes, and more onto airplanes. More at https://www.shipskis.com/ and https://www.shipplay.com/ .

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world's largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 70 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world's most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat, Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit https://www.alterramtn.co/ .

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley and Megève Ski Area in France; Dolomiti Superski and Valle D'Aosta in Italy; Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra; Kitzbühel and Ischgl in Austria; Zermatt and St. Moritz in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United, Arai Mountain Resort, Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort, Mt.T and Myoko Suginohara, APPI Resort, Furano Ski Resort, NEKOMA Mountain, Zao Onsen Ski Resort in Japan; Yunding Snow Park in China; Mona Yongpyong in South Korea; and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

SOURCE ShipSkis