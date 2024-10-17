SHIPSKIS ANNOUNCES TIPS AND A SPECIAL DEAL SO THAT WINTER VACATION DOES NOT GO DOWNHILL

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family and friend ski trips can be a lot. Low temperatures, high expenses, lots of gear, and oversized luggage are just a few stressors. So how do savvy travelers slalom their way to the slopes?

According to Jonathan Marsico, President and CEO of ShipSkis - one of the largest shippers of vacation winter gear and luggage - there are some real ways to easily stomp and straight line to that winter vacation.

"The best way to manage flying with your skis, boots, jackets, helmets, and ski pants is to ship your gear so you can focus on enjoying the journey with your friends and family," said Marsico. "ShipSkis can send all your winter gear and luggage directly to your hotel or resort. Rather than flying with your skis and boots, ShipSkis will pick up your gear right from your doorstep so you can avoid the hassle of carrying, checking, and claiming baggage at the airport. And, our on-time delivery guarantee ensures it will all be there when you arrive at your destination."

To help spread the winter stoke, Marsico and ShipSkis are offering 20 percent off an order, valid until 11/30/2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Use the code SKITIPS20.

Here are other tips from Marsico:

Double check your reservations, and arrive early. Bring an extra charger for your phone. Carry snacks. Don't let low blood sugar derail your ski trip by making you cranky. Layers are your friend. Make sure you have the appropriate outer layer (waterproof is best) but also various underlayers. Opt for wool when you can. Be Flexible. Travel is filled with unforeseen disruptions, especially during the snowy winter season. You can reduce anxiety by accepting what you can't control and focusing on what you can control. And if you ship your luggage and skis, that's one less worry. Have a Backup Plan. Think ahead and be prepared with a Plan B to handle any challenge that may arise.

About Ship&Play and ShipSkis

Founded in 2011 with the brand ShipSticks, the Ship&Play family of brands (including ShipSkis) focuses on offering a concierge experience for travelers, alleviating the need to travel with the burden of bulky luggage, and expensive, damage-prone gear like golf clubs, skis, snowboards, bikes and more onto airplanes. More at https://www.shipplay.com/.

