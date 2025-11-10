ShipSticks Named Official Club Shipper of Five Iron Golf

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipSticks , the world's leading golf club shipping provider, today announces a new partnership with Five Iron Golf , the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment. Through this partnership, ShipSticks becomes the Official Club Shipper of Five Iron Golf, offering exclusive shipping benefits to Five Iron Golf members and helping make the game more accessible, seamless, and fun - on and off the course.

The collaboration brings together two innovative brands redefining how golfers experience the sport. ShipSticks simplifies travel for golfers by providing door-to-door shipping for clubs and luggage, while Five Iron Golf delivers a dynamic mix of technology, instruction, and hospitality—creating a social, high-energy environment that brings the game to everyone, everywhere. As part of the partnership, Five Iron Golf members receive exclusive shipping benefits from ShipSticks.

Shipping benefits include 50 percent off domestic round-trip club shipment within the contiguous United States per membership year for standard members. For "Green Grass Pass" members, it's a complimentary domestic round-trip shipment.

"We're thrilled to partner with Five Iron Golf - a brand that's at the forefront of the indoor golf movement," said Jonathan Marsico, ShipSticks CEO. "Both of our brands share a passion for enhancing the golf experience for every type of player, whether they're competing indoors, traveling to a new course, or just discovering the game. This partnership allows us to deliver even more convenience and value to golfers everywhere."

About ShipSticks

Founded in 2011, ShipSticks is the leading provider of golf club and luggage shipping services worldwide. The company is committed to providing golfers with a hassle-free alternative to lugging their clubs to and from the airport. They enhance the travel experience for golfers by offering affordable, door-to-door shipping options backed by outstanding customer support.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer's Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is a global leader in indoor golf and entertainment with more than 40 locations across 16 states and five countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, and vibrant community feel, Five Iron provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as an ideal venue for private celebrations, corporate gatherings, and unforgettable nights out. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com.

SOURCE ShipSticks