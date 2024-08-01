Shipt & Allison Holker Save the Day for Parents of Picky Eaters with Back-to-School Grocery Shopping Solutions & Savings

In continued partnership with Candle Media's Hello Sunshine, Shipt, the company offering delightful same-day delivery teams up with the busy mother of three to share back-to-school shopping tips, helping to simplify the hectic season!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down and the back-to-school rush begins, Shipt, the trusted shopping solution that offers same-day delivery, is teaming up with Reese's Book Club partner and busy mother of three Allison Holker to help parents navigate schooltime shopping by providing time-saving tips, lunch and snack time recommendations and deals throughout the month.

For the nearly 50 percent of parents who report that their child is a picky eater,* keeping kids well-fed while balancing a hectic schedule can require a little help. That's why Shipt, the ultimate time-saver, has tapped Allison to share her tried-and-true tips for making school lunch and snack time planning a breeze and to further ease the stress of busy parents everywhere.

Allison's tips include:

Plan Ahead with a Weekly Menu: Create a weekly menu for lunches that can be prepared in advance and popped into a Bento Box for extra aesthetically-pleasing organization. Shipt makes it easy to order everything you need for the week with seamless same-day delivery.

Opt for Pre-Packaged Healthy Options: Look for healthier pre-packaged options like individual servings of yogurt, cheese sticks, baby carrots, and whole grain crackers.

Choose Multi-Purpose Ingredients: Select ingredients that can be used in multiple ways to keep lunches and snacks interesting. For example, a rotisserie chicken can be used for sandwiches, salads, and wraps throughout the week.

Get Your Kids Involved: Have them browse the Shipt app with you to pick out their favorite fruits, veggies, and snacks, then allow them to get creative while packing their lunches in the morning.

"Back-to-school season is full of excitement, but all the planning, shopping, and preparation can also be a source of stress for parents," said Alia Kemet, Shipt Chief Marketing Officer and mom of four. "One of the biggest challenges for me, personally, has been finding healthier options that my kids will actually eat. Together, Shipt, Reese's Book Club and Allison Holker are cracking the code, simplifying that weekly grocery stock-up, while also giving parents the quality time back in their day to enjoy with their kids."

According to a recent Deloitte survey**, back-to-school shopping is the second-largest expenditure of the year for families, falling right behind holiday. To lighten the load for parents, Shipt is offering a series of deals available on Shipt.com or the Shipt app, including, but not limited to:

8/1-8/31: $10 off orders with promo code BACKTOSCHOOL for all Shipt customers

8/11-8/17: $10 off orders of $75 or more at select retailers for Target Circle 360 members

This season, Shipt is also introducing digital gift cards, perfect for a last-minute teacher or school staff gift. Now available to load with a custom amount that never expires, or with a Shipt membership, these gift cards offer the ultimate convenience, and most importantly, the gift of time for busy teachers this season and beyond. To purchase, visit Shipt.com/gift.

To discover how Shipt can transform your back-to-school shopping experience, visit shipt.com/lp/back-to-school-2024 for more tips and product recommendations from Allison.

About Shipt

Through easy-to-use technology and a network of workers who love to go above and beyond, Shipt connects personal shopping and delivery to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt's app and website offer consumers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt also helps power deliveries for retailers on orders placed on their own websites by leveraging Shipt Driven, a delivery-only last-mile offering. Shoppers and drivers on the Shipt platform are known for reliability and going above and beyond, including communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt's Newsroom .

*Source: National Institute of Health

**Source: Deloitte

