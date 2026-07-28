Shipt and DSW Partner to Help Families Feel Ready for the Back-to-Routine Season

Shipt now offers customers access to reliable same-day delivery of footwear and accessories from DSW.



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt, the same-day delivery company, announced a new partnership with DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, giving members access to same-day delivery of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year. As back-to-school plans, jitters and excitement evolve, this partnership ensures one forgotten item, a sudden growth spurt or a last-minute shoe emergency doesn't have to derail the day, helping customers feel prepared, confident and excited for the year ahead.

Shipt and DSW announce partnership ahead of back-to-routine season.

For many families, preparing to go back to school isn't complete with a single shopping trip—it's a season of ongoing, ever-changing needs. In fact, new research commissioned by Shipt and conducted by Morning Consult found that 71% of parents say that no matter how early they start preparing, they still end up making a last-minute back-to-school purchase. From forgotten classroom essentials to kids outgrowing last year's shoes, families often find themselves making multiple trips before the first day of school. Access to reliable same-day delivery helps make those inevitable last-minute moments easier to navigate, giving families one less thing to worry about so they can focus on the excitement of the year ahead.

"Back-to-school is filled with meaningful moments, but it rarely goes according to plan," said Katie Stratton, chief growth and strategy officer at Shipt. "Whether it's realizing your child needs a new pair of sneakers before school starts or, for me personally, a last-minute scramble to accessorize a themed day, these moments matter. Through our partnership with DSW, we're making it easier for families to adapt with the personalized care, communication and flexibility that Shipt and our shoppers with Shipt are known for."

Through this partnership, nearly 75 million households nationwide will be able to access same-day delivery from DSW stores through the Shipt app and Shipt.com. Customers will have access to a wide selection of footwear and accessories from brands including New Balance, Crocs, Adidas, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita and DSW-exclusive brand, Kelly & Katie. Whether replacing shoes that no longer fit after a summer, finding athletic footwear before the first practice or refreshing a wardrobe for the season ahead, customers can get the styles they need delivered the very same day.

The partnership with DSW builds on Shipt's continued expansion across retail categories, giving customers access to more of the products they need for everyday routines, seasonal milestones and life's unexpected moments. From home improvement products and pharmacy essentials to school supplies and footwear, Shipt continues to strategically grow its marketplace through partnerships with leading retailers, including Michaels, Office Depot, OfficeMax, CVS, Lowe's Home Improvement and DSW—helping customers navigate the moments that matter most with one trusted same-day delivery experience.

In honor of the launch, Shipt has a special offer for customers: Save $15 on DSW orders of $75 or more with code DSW15, now through September 12*. For more information on Shipt and DSW, please visit Shipt.com and DSW.com.

*Place a Shipt order of $75 or more and receive a $15 discount with code DSW15. Discount will apply at checkout. Valid only for DSW orders. Limit one per order. Offer not valid with alcohol purchases. Promotion is subject to Shipt's Promotion Terms and Conditions: https://www.shipt.com/legal/promotional-credit-terms

Morning Consult Survey Methodology:

Research was commissioned by Shipt and conducted by Morning Consult among 3,056 U.S. parents who used same-day grocery delivery in the past 12 months. The survey was fielded June 22–25, 2026. Data were weighted to be representative of this population. The weighted margin of error is ±1.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

ABOUT SHIPT

Shipt is a digital one-stop shop that provides access to a comprehensive marketplace of more than 100 retailers and exceptional same-day delivery offerings. Through the powerful combination of Shipt's personalized technology, its committed team, and a community of shoppers, Shipt puts care on the same level as convenience to deliver joy with every order. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and is available to 80% of the U.S. population. A Shipt annual membership provides access to unlimited, same-day delivery of orders over $35, plus exclusive savings, member-only perks, and features like 'Preferred Shopper,' real-time order updates, and more. For more information, visit Shipt's Newsroom.

ABOUT DSW DESIGNER SHOE WAREHOUSE

Founded in 1991, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer offering a wide selection of dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. DSW believes shoe shopping should be easy and fun, and the joy of discovering something surprising on its shelves helps people find something surprising in themselves. DSW operates approximately 523 stores in the U.S. and Canada and offers shoppers an award-winning omnichannel shopping experience. DSW is the flagship retail brand of Designer Brands Inc., one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. For more information, visit www.dsw.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kaplow Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Shipt